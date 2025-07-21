Tigers at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 21

It’s Monday, July 21 and the Tigers (60-40) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (39-61). Jack Flaherty is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Paul Skenes for Pittsburgh.

The Tigers became the first team in the league to reach 60 wins as Detroit beat the Rangers, 2-1 on Sunday Night Baseball. That win avoided a reverse sweep to Texas and the test doesn’t get an easier when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the CY Young favorite.

Pittsburgh is coming off a series where they were swept by the White Sox and outscored 27-7 (sigh). As a Pirates fan, this is the only day of the week we look forward to — Skenes day.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Pirates

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, SNP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Tigers (+102), Pirates (-122)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Pirates

Pitching matchup for July 21, 2025: Jack Flaherty vs. Paul Skenes

Tigers: Jack Flaherty, (5-9, 4.65 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Pirates: Paul Skenes, (4-8, 2.01 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Tigers and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Pirates

The Pirates have lost 10 of their last 11 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last 5 road games

The Pirates are 9-11 in Skenes’ 20 starts

Skenes has allowed 2 earned runs or less in 17 of 20 starts

The Tigers are 6-13 in Flaherty’s 19 starts

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: