Twins at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18

It’s Friday, July 18 and the Twins (47-49) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (22-74). Chris Paddack is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

Minnesota won its past three series against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, and the Chicago Cubs to earn a 6-3 record in the past nine. The Twins are in a heathy spot to be completive and steal an AL Wild Card spot. Minnesota is four games back of the final postseason spot and can make ground against Colorado here.

The Rockies ended the first half of the season with 22 wins, which is by far the worst in the MLB. However, Colorado did start 9-50 in the first 59 games, so 13-24 over the last 37 games is a significant improvement. Colorado is 1-5 over the last six games, so maybe the magic is wearing off.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Rockies

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: MNNT, COLR

Odds for the Twins at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Twins (-167), Rockies (+139)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Rockies

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Chris Paddack vs. Kyle Freeland

Twins: Chris Paddack, (3-8, 4.95 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 11 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 2 Strikeouts Rockies: Kyle Freeland, (1-10, 5.44 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Twins and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Rockies

Minnesota is 6-3 in the last nine games

Minnesota is 5-14 when Paddack pitches this season

Colorado is 13-24 over the past 37 games

Colorado is 3-14 when Freeland pitches this season

