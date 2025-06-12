White Sox at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

It’s Thursday, June 12 and the White Sox (23-45) are in Houston to take on the Astros (37-30). Davis Martin is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Framber Valdez for Houston.

After a 4-2 loss in game one of the series, the Astros unloaded on the White Sox yesterday. Their 10-2 run was fueled by four RBI from Christian Walker. Walker went 3-4 with a home run.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Astros

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: Space City Home Network, CHSN

Odds for the White Sox at the Astros

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+207), Astros (-256)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Astros

Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Davis Martin vs. Framber Valdez

White Sox: Davis Martin, (2-6, 3.62 ERA)

Last outing (Kansas City Royals, 6/6): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Astros: Framber Valdez, (6-4, 3.07 ERA)

Last outing (Pittsburgh Pirates, 6/5): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Astros

This season the Astros are 37-30 (.552) and 8-5 (.615) with Framber Valdez as the opener

The Astros’ last 4 home games with Framber Valdez as the opener have gone under the Total



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the White Sox and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

