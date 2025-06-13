White Sox at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13 and the White Sox (23-46) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (33-36). Adrian Houser is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Texas.

The Rangers have won four of the past five games and are coming off 2-1 series victories over the Nationals and Twins. The White Sox have dropped two straight and three of the previous four games after three consecutive wins.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Rangers

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: CHSN, CW33

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the White Sox at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: White Sox (+240), Rangers (-295)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Rangers

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Adrian Houser vs. TBA

White Sox: Adrian Houser, (2-1, 1.48 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts Rangers: TBA

vs. TBA

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the White Sox and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Rangers

Texas is 4-1 on the ML in the past two games

Chicago is 4-0 ATS when Adrian Houser pitches this season

pitches this season Chicago is 2-2 on the ML when Adrian Houser pitches this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: