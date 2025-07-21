White Sox at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 21

Its Monday, July 21 and the White Sox (35-65) are in Tampa to begin a series against the Rays (52-48).

Sean Burke is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Shane Baz for Tampa Bay.

The White Sox enter the series on a high having swept the Pirates over the weekend in the Steel City. The Sox outscored the Bucs, 27-7. Sunday, Chicago won 7-2. Miguel Vargas and Mike Tauchman each drove in three for the Sox.

Tampa Bay won two of three against Baltimore over the weekend missing out on the sweep yesterday when they lost 5-3. Ryan Pepiot allowed five earned runs over just six innings and took the loss for Tampa. With the loss, Tampa dropped to 6.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the American League East.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Rays

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: CHSN, FDSNSUN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the White Sox at the Rays

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+180), Rays (-219)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Rays

Pitching matchup for July 21, 2025: Sean Burke vs. Shane Baz

White Sox: Sean Burke (4-8, 4.36 ERA)

Last outing: July 12 vs. Cleveland - 5IP, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 5Ks Rays: Shane Baz (8-5, 4.17 ERA)

Last outing: July 12 at Boston - 6.1IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Rays

With Shane Baz starting, the Rays are 12-7 (.632) this season

starting, the Rays are 12-7 (.632) this season The Under has cashed in the Rays’ last 4 games with Shane Baz as the opener

as the opener With Shane Baz toeing the rubber betting the Rays on the Run Line would have returned a 4.30-unit profit in 2025

toeing the rubber betting the Rays on the Run Line would have returned a 4.30-unit profit in 2025 Miguel Vargas was 4 -13 and scored 5 runs in the weekend sweep of Pittsburgh

was 4 -13 and scored 5 runs in the weekend sweep of Pittsburgh Junior Caminero was 6-14 in the weekend series against Baltimore

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the White Sox and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: