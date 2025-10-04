Yankees at Blue Jays - ALDS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees (94-68) and the Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) take the field at Rogers Centre for Game 1 of their Divisional Round playoff series. The Jays won the American League East and secured the top seed in the American League playoffs thanks to an 8-5 record in 13 games against the Yankees.

The Yankees defeated the Red Sox in the Wild Card round, two games to one. Rookie Cam Schlittler was outstanding for New York allowing just five singles over eight shutout innings while striking out 12. Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe each hit .364 in the series to pace the attack.

The Blue Jays calling card has been their offense this season. They led baseball with a .265 average scoring an average of 4.9 runs per game (fourth best in baseball). Toronto strikes out just 6.8 times per game (second best in baseball). Vlad Guerrero Jr. paced the Jays’ attack. The slugger hit .292 with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs. Bo Bichette has been another key part of Toronto’s success. He has been hampered by an issue with his knee. If he is unable to play, that is a massive blow to the Jays’ chances in this series.

Luis Gil is slated to take the mound for New York against Kevin Gausman for Toronto in the series opener.



Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Blue Jays

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Time: 4:08PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Yankees (+105), Blue Jays (-125)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+167)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for October 4, 2025: Luis Gil vs. Kevin Gausman

Yankees: Luis Gil (4-1, 3.32 ERA) Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA)

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Blue Jays

Aaron Judge is 17-48 (.354) with 12 HRs against Kevin Gausman in his career

is 17-48 (.354) with 12 HRs against Kevin Gausman in his career Paul Goldschmidt is 10-22 (.455) in his career against Kevin Gausman

is 10-22 (.455) in his career against Kevin Gausman Toronto won 8 of 13 games against the Yankees during the regular season



Schlittler 'very good pitcher' heading into 2026 James Schiano and Eric Samulski discuss a historic performance by Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, analyzing what he did well in a 4-0 win over the Red Sox and previewing his fantasy baseball outlook for 2026.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 1 between the Yankees and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.



