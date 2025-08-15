Yankees at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 15

Its Friday, August 15 and the Yankees (64-57) are in St. Louis to begin a series against the Cardinals (61-61).

Luis Gil is slated to take the mound for New York against Andre Pallante for St. Louis.

New York took two of three from the Twins in the Bronx earlier this week. The series win keeps them in possession of a Wild Card spot but 0.5 games over Cleveland and within 6.5 games of Toronto in the American League East.

After taking two of three from the Cubs last weekend, the Cards spit the bit this week losing two of three at Busch Stadium to the Rockies. Sitting at .500 for the season, St. Louis sits 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the National League.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Cardinals

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: YES, FDSNMW

Odds for the Yankees at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-132), Cardinals (+111)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Luis Gil vs. Andre Pallante

Yankees: Luis Gil (0-1, 7.27 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 vs. Houston - 3.38 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-9, 4.95 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 vs. Cubs - 32.40 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Cardinals

The Yankees have won 28 of 55 games following a defeat

In 2 starts since being activated off the disabled list, Luis Gil has struck out 10 hitters in just 8.2 innings

has struck out 10 hitters in just 8.2 innings Giancarlo Stanton has hit in 5 straight games (9-17) with 2 HRs and 6 RBIs

has hit in 5 straight games (9-17) with 2 HRs and 6 RBIs It has been 3 games since the Cardinals last covered the Run Line

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

