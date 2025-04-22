 Skip navigation
All Scores
Yankees at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22

  
Published April 22, 2025 11:42 AM

Its Tuesday, April 22 and the Yankees (14-9) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (13-9). Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.

Yesterday, the Guardians took game one of the series with a 6-4 victory. Gavin Williams led them on the mound. Williams went 6.1 innings pitched with eight strikeouts and just two earned runs from seven hits allowed.

Clarke Schmidt started on the mound for the Yankees. He only made it through four innings before giving up five earned runs on seven hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Guardians

  • Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  • Time: 6:10PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, YES

Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Yankees (-105), Guardians (-115)
  • Spread: Guardians 1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Will Warren vs. Tanner Bibee
    • Yankees: Will Warren, (1-0, 5.17 ERA)
      Last outing (4/17): 1.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts
    • Guardians: Tanner Bibee, (1-2, 5.85 ERA)
      Last outing (4/17): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Guardians

  • The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL Central teams
  • The Under is 7-2-2 in the Yankees’ matchups against American League teams this season
  • The Guardians are up 3.84 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Progressive Field

If you're looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools?

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)