Yankees at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 6

It’s Wednesday, August 6 and the Yankees (60-53) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (59-55). Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Jack Leiter for Texas.

Aaron Judge returned for the Yankees, but went 0-for-3 in his first game back with two strikeouts. New York continued its losing streak with a 2-0 loss on Tuesday night to mark five consecutive losses. The Rangers have won three of the past four games after dropping four of the previous five.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Rangers

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 2:35PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: YES, RSN

Odds for the Yankees at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-141), Rangers (+119)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Rangers

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Jack Leiter

Yankees: Carlos Rodón, (11-7, 3.34 ERA)

Last outing: 7.71 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Rangers: Jack Leiter, (7-6, 4.10 ERA)

Last outing: 4.15 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Rangers

New York has lost 5 straight games

Texas has won 3 of the past 4 games

The Rangers have won their last 7 games at home, while the Yankees have lost 4 in a row

Each of the Yankees’ last 5 games at the Rangers have gone over the Total

The Yankees have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 7 road games

