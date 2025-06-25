Yankees at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25

It’s Wednesday, June 25 and the Yankees (45-34) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (42-38). Max Fried is slated to take the mound for New York against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati took the first two games of the series 6-1 and an extra innings thriller, 5-4 yesterday. The Reds go for the sweep in the series finale today.

The Yankees are 3-9 over the last 12 games and failed to score four or more runs in eight of those games. The Reds are on a three-game winning streak, won seven of the past 10 games and 12 of the previous 17.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Reds

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: AmazonPV, FDSNOH, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Reds

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-220), Reds (+180)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Reds

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Max Fried vs. Brady Singer

Yankees: Max Fried, (9-2, 2.05 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Reds: Brady Singer, (7-5, 4.13 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Reds

On the road the Yankees have won 9 of their last 16 games they have played following a defeat

12 of the Yankees’ last 13 games (92%) have stayed under the Total

The Reds have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.77 units

Cincinnati is 9-6 on the season when Brady Singer pitches

pitches New York is 12-4 on the season when Max Fried pitches

