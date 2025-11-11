Celtics at 76ers predictions: odds, recent stats trends and best bets for November 11

The 76ers (6-4) and Celtics (5-6) meet for the third time this season as the rivals rehash their rivalry on NBC and Peacock! The season series is split one apiece as both squads won by one point. The spread for this game, you guessed it, 1.5.

Joel Embiid is still not 100-percent and Paul George hasn’t taken the floor yet, but Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe have shouldered the burden for Philadelphia. After a 4-0 start, the 76ers are 2-4 in the last six games.

Boston has at .500 or below for the entire season and has a chance to earn their second winning streak of the year and climb to 6-6. After winning three straight, Boston has gone 2-3 over the past five games and since beating Philadelphia.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKingsrecent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Celtics vs. 76ers live

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 8 PM EST

Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Celtics at the 76ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: 76ers (-118), Celtics (-102)

Spread: 76ers -1.5

Total: 231.5

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 115.5, as well as the Celtics (115.5).

Expected Starting Lineups for the Celtics and the 76ers

Celtics (5-6)

PG Derrick White

SG Payton Pritchard

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Josh Minott

C Neemias Queta

76ers (6-4)

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre

PF Trendon Watford

C Joel Embiid

Injuries for the Celtics and the 76ers

Celtics

F Sam Hauser (wrist) is Probable for tonight’s game

F Jayson Tatum (achilles) has not been ruled out for the season and is out for the foreseeable future

76ers

F Paul George (knee) is OUT for today’s game

F Johni Broome (ankle) is OUT for today’s game

F Dominick Barlow (elbow) is OUT for today’s game

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Celtics at 76ers on Tuesday.

The Celtics are 4-7 ATS, ranking tied 6th-worst

Boston is 2-4 ATS on the road and 1-3 ATS as a road underdog

Boston is 6-5 to the Under

Boston is 3-3 to the Under as a underdog

The 76ers are 8-2 ATS, tied for best in the NBA

The 76ers are 7-3 to the Over, ranking tied for 4th-best

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS this season, ranking 8th-best

Philadelphia is 4-0 to the Over as a favorite, ranking tied for first

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Celtics to cover the +1.5 and leans the Over:

“This is the third matchup of the season between the two squads, so we have a baseline of odds and what to expect here, if I am reading the tea leaves correctly.

Boston was a -5.5 point home favorite in the opener and the 76ers won outright by one. The game total was 230.5 and it went over hitting 233. In the second matchup, Boston was a -1.5 point road favorite and won by one, so the 76ers covered. The game total was 234 for the game and it sailed Under at 217.

Now it’s -1.5 in favor of Philadelphia with a game total of 232.5. That makes me favor Boston and the Over, if Sam Hauser is able to go.

Boston has the better team in this bitter rivalry and with Joel Embiid not 100-percent, much of the load is thrown on Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe. The 76ers are now 2-0 ATS the Celtics on the season and it’s hard for me to imagine Philadelphia going 4-0 ATS in this season series, so I will take Boston here in the third matchup and double back on the C’s in the season finale (March 1st) if Philly wins and covers tonight.”

Moneyline: Celtics ML (low confidence)

Spread: Celtics +1.5 (low confidence)

Total: Under 231.5 (low confidence)

