Celtics vs. Nuggets predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 25
The Boston Celtics (38-19) wrap up a four-game road trip tonight at Ball Arena against the Denver Nuggets (36-22) in a battle of NBA heavyweights.
The Celtics have won each of the first three games on this West Coast road trip and four games in a row overall while the Nuggets have alternated wins and losses over their last six games.
Denver’s lack of consistency is in large part due to the absence of the injured Aaron Gordon (hamstring). Sunday night they lost in San Francisco to the Warriors, 128-117. The loss came in spite of another triple double from Nikola Jokic (35 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists).
Boston takes the court tonight after winning last night in Phoenix, 97-81. Jaylen Brown (knee) was out injured but Derrick White scored 22 and Sam Hauser was 4-10 from deep to pace the attack against a Suns’ team minus their starting backcourt of Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker.
With Brown’s availability in question for the Celtics, Denver’s ability to defend the perimeter will be that much more critical. No doubt they will rely on their efficiency from inside the arc and their rebounding in an attempt to counter Boston’s 3-point heavy approach.
Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: Celtics at Nuggets
- Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Time: 10PM EST
- Site: Ball Arena
- City: Denver, CO
- Network/Streaming: ESPN
Game Odds: Celtics at Nuggets
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Boston Celtics (+136), Denver Nuggets (-162)
- Spread: Nuggets -3.5
- Total: 228.5 points
This game opened Nuggets -3.5 with the Total set at 228.5.
Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics at Nuggets
Boston Celtics
- PG Derrick White
- SG Ron Harper Jr.
- SF Baylor Scheierman
- PF Sam Hauser
- C Neemias Queta
Denver Nuggets
- PG Jamal Murray
- SG Julian Strawther
- SF Christian Braun
- PF Cam Johnson
- C Nikola Jokic
Injury Report: Celtics at Nuggets
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game
- Jason Tatum (Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray (hamstring) is listed as probable for tonight’s game
- Julian Strawther (toe) is listed as probable for tonight’s game
- Aaron Gordon (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
- Jalen Pickett (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
- Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
- Tamar Bates (foot) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Celtics at Nuggets
- The Nuggets are 15-11 at home this season
- The Celtics are 20-10 on the road this season
- The Nuggets are 32-26 ATS this season / 12-14 at home
- The Celtics are 33-23-1 ATS this season / 20-9-1 on the road
- The OVER has cashed in just 21 of the Celtics’ 57 games this season (21-36)
- The OVER has cashed in 37 of the Nuggets’ 58 games this season (37-21)
- The Celtics are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- The Game Total UNDER has cashed the last 3 times these teams have played
- The Celtics are 14-6 this season against the Western Conference
- Nikola Jokic is AVERAGING 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game this season
Rotoworld Best Bet
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Nuggets -3.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 228.5
