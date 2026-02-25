Celtics vs. Nuggets predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 25

The Boston Celtics (38-19) wrap up a four-game road trip tonight at Ball Arena against the Denver Nuggets (36-22) in a battle of NBA heavyweights.

The Celtics have won each of the first three games on this West Coast road trip and four games in a row overall while the Nuggets have alternated wins and losses over their last six games.

Denver’s lack of consistency is in large part due to the absence of the injured Aaron Gordon (hamstring). Sunday night they lost in San Francisco to the Warriors, 128-117. The loss came in spite of another triple double from Nikola Jokic (35 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists).

Boston takes the court tonight after winning last night in Phoenix, 97-81. Jaylen Brown (knee) was out injured but Derrick White scored 22 and Sam Hauser was 4-10 from deep to pace the attack against a Suns’ team minus their starting backcourt of Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker.

With Brown’s availability in question for the Celtics, Denver’s ability to defend the perimeter will be that much more critical. No doubt they will rely on their efficiency from inside the arc and their rebounding in an attempt to counter Boston’s 3-point heavy approach.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Celtics at Nuggets

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Celtics at Nuggets

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (+136), Denver Nuggets (-162)

Boston Celtics (+136), Denver Nuggets (-162) Spread: Nuggets -3.5

Nuggets -3.5 Total: 228.5 points

This game opened Nuggets -3.5 with the Total set at 228.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics at Nuggets

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Ron Harper Jr.

SF Baylor Scheierman

PF Sam Hauser

C Neemias Queta

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Julian Strawther

SF Christian Braun

PF Cam Johnson

C Nikola Jokic

Injury Report: Celtics at Nuggets

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Jason Tatum (Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray (hamstring) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Julian Strawther (toe) is listed as probable for tonight’s game

(toe) is listed as probable for tonight’s game Aaron Gordon (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Jalen Pickett (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Tamar Bates (foot) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Celtics at Nuggets

The Nuggets are 15-11 at home this season

The Celtics are 20-10 on the road this season

The Nuggets are 32-26 ATS this season / 12-14 at home

The Celtics are 33-23-1 ATS this season / 20-9-1 on the road

The OVER has cashed in just 21 of the Celtics’ 57 games this season (21-36)

The OVER has cashed in 37 of the Nuggets’ 58 games this season (37-21)

The Celtics are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

The Game Total UNDER has cashed the last 3 times these teams have played

The Celtics are 14-6 this season against the Western Conference

Nikola Jokic is AVERAGING 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game this season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Celtics and Nuggets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Nuggets -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Nuggets -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 228.5

