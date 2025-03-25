Hawks vs. Rockets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 25

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets Preview

The Atlanta Hawks (35-36) and Houston Rockets (46-26) are all set to square off from Toyota Center in Houston.

The Atlanta Hawks have been playing great basketball recently. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are now seventh in the Eastern Conference, and 1.5 games ahead of the eighth seed, Orlando Magic.

The Rockets had their nine-game winning streak ended on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. They climbed to second in the Western Conference with their stellar play.

The Hawks are currently 16-18 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Rockets have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Rockets live today



Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Game odds for Hawks vs. Rockets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Hawks (+261), Rockets (-327)

Spread: Rockets -8

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 115.39, and the Rockets 119.56.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Hawks vs. Rockets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Trae Young under 24.5 points…

Thomas: “Could this be a great buy-low spot for Young? He’s scored at least 25 points in four straight and six of his last seven games.

It is a tricky matchup for betting an under, though. The Rockets aren’t great against opposing point guards. They are giving up the third-most points at 25.6 per game.

In any buy-low spot, there is some bit of variance that is needed. It’s just a lean at this point.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Rockets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Rockets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Rockets on Tuesday



The Rockets have won 14 of their last 20 home games

The Hawks’ last 4 games have gone over the Total

The Hawks have covered in 5 of their 8 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams this season

The Rockets have won 9 of their last 10 games



