Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 23

It’s Sunday, February 23, and the New York Knicks (37-19) and Boston Celtics (40-16) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Knicks are currently 17-9 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Celtics have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Boston is coming off a 20-point win over Philadelphia post-All-Star break. New York is 1-1 since the break with a one-point win over the Bulls and a 37-point blowout loss to the Cavaliers on Friday. The Celtics are 2-0 against the Knicks this year with victories of 21 and 27 points.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Celtics live today

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Knicks vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Knicks (+256), Celtics (-321)

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 115.81, and the Celtics 120.24.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Knicks vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Celtics to cover against the Knicks:

“Boston has rolled the Knicks twice this season and New York is coming off a 37-point blowout loss to the Cavaliers, which instills no confidence in me at all. The Celtics are the class of the East and I think Boston continues to show New York that. I like the Celtics to cover the number at home.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Celtics at -8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Celtics on Sunday

The Celtics have won 6 straight matchups against Eastern Conference teams

6 of the Celtics’ last 8 home matchups with the Knicks have gone over the Total

The Celtics have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 7 games against the Knicks

The Celtics have won their last 3 matchups against divisional opponents

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

