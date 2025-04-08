 Skip navigation
All Scores
Warriors vs. Suns Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for April 8

  
Published April 8, 2025 09:39 AM

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Preview

The Golden State Warriors (46-32) and Phoenix Suns (35-43) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Warriors are coming off a loss to the Houston Rockets, but have still been playing really good basketball. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are sixth in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are currently 22-17 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Suns have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Suns live today

  • Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  • Time: 10:00PM EST
  • Site: Footprint Center
  • City: Phoenix, AZ

Game odds for Warriors vs. Suns
The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Odds: Warriors (-333), Suns (+267)
  • Spread: Warriors -8
  • Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 117.08, and the Suns 112.91.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Warriors vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Warriors -9…

Thomas: “ A nine-point spread seems kind of big, doesn’t it? That logic comes from a clouded expectation of a team’s reputation over their on-the-court performance. The Suns have been bad, and are still without Kevin Durant.

The Sun’s offense has been their weakness this season. With how well the Warriors have been defensively, it’s hard to imagine the Suns can remain competitive for four quarters.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Suns game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Golden State Warriors on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +8.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

