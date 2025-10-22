Bears at Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Don’t look now, but Ben Johnson has the Bears (4-2) riding a four-game winning streak and contending in the NFC North. They head to Baltimore to face the struggling Ravens (1-5) at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday.

The outcome of this game hinges heavily on the availability of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring). Know that Jackson was on the practice field Wednesday. His status is significant when breaking down this game and looking to attribute an advantage to one side or the other.

Without Jackson, the Ravens’ offense has sputtered. The team was outscored 61-13 in their two most recent home losses. Backups Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley have struggled to move the ball effectively.

As suggested, Jackson’s potential return would completely change the dynamic. He is a proven playmaker who makes the Ravens’ offense explosive and would provide a massive morale boost to the struggling team.

Regardless of Jackson’s availability, a big key for the Bears is their ability to force turnovers. They have generated 15 turnovers during their four-game winning streak. Another primary key for Chicago is the play of their offensive line. If recent form holds, Bears’ backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have recently become a potent 1-2 punch. The pair rushed for 205yds (5.4yds per carry) last weekend against New Orleans after earning 127yds (5.6yds per carry) the week prior against the Commanders. If Baltimore bottles up the run, there should be ample time to pass for Caleb Williams as the Ravens generate the least amount of pressure in the league. However, as outlined earlier, the health of Lamar Jackson shifts the majority of the focus from the Ravens’ defense and to the Bears’ defense.

Many are pointing to this game as the moment the Ravens turn their season around and begin to make a run. It could well happen but know the Bears are playing well and it’ll be a tall order to beat Chicago minus Lamar Jackson. Keep an eye on the late-week injury reports. That should influence your decision on bets on a side as well as the Total.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bears and the Ravens.

Game Details and How to watch the Bears vs. Ravens live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Bears at the Ravens

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Bears (+230), Ravens (-285)

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -7.0 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Baltimore

Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 10/19 vs. New Orleans - 15-26, 172yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for -2yds

Season: 6GP, 113-185, 1,351yds, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 11 times, 32 carries for 106yds rushing



Last Game: 9/28 at Kansas City - 14-20, 147yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 48yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 68-95, 869yds, 10 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 15 times, 21 carries for 166yds rushing



Bears at Ravens team stats, betting trends

The Ravens are on a 3-game losing streak at home

The Bears have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with worse records

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Baltimore’s 6 games (5-1)

The Over has cashed in 3 of Chicago’s 6 games (3-2-1)

Chicago is 4-2 ATS this season

Baltimore is 1-5 ATS this season

Ravens Player Injuries

QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LT Ronnie Stanley (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game FB Patrick Ricard (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Devontez Walker (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Bears Player Injuries

TE Cole Kmet (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Grady Jarrett (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Noah Sewell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game PK Cairo Santos (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game

