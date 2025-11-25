Bears vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Black Friday means a matchup of division leaders as the Chicago Bears (8-3) of the NFC North travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) of the NFC East.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are looking to bounce back after their collapse last weekend in Dallas. Philly coughed up a 21-point lead to ultimately lose, 24-21. Winners of four straight, the Bears are one of the surprise teams in the NFL. Caleb Williams and co. knocked off the Steelers last week at Soldier Field.

Matchups to Watch: Eagles offense vs. Bears defense

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and a potent offense will look to exploit a Bears’ defense that relies on turnovers. The Eagles’ offense averages 303.6 yards per game, but the Bears’ defense has generated a league-high 24 takeaways this season. The Bears, however, have been susceptible to the run, allowing 5.2 yards per carry, a weakness the Eagles could exploit with running back Saquon Barkley although the Birds have struggled to establish the run in most games this season.

Matchup to Watch Part II: Bears offense vs. Eagles defense

Caleb Williams leads a Bears’ offense that has found success and gained momentum over the past few games. Running the ball has been paramount to Chicago’s success. If the Eagles’ run defense can shut down the tandem of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, avoiding the unrelenting Philly pass rush will be Williams’ biggest challenge of the season to date.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Bears and the Eagles.

Game Details and How to watch the Bears vs. Eagles live Friday

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Lincoln Financial Field

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for the Bears at the Eagles

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+260), Philadelphia Eagles (-325)

Spread: Eagles -7

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -7 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Eagles’ offense has been ‘dancing with the devil’ Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about how blowing a 21-point lead and scoring zero points in the second half could actually help Jalen Hurts and the Eagles overcome their issues offensively, both on and off the field.

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Philadelphia

Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 11/23 vs. Pittsburgh - 19-35, 239yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carried for 21yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 213-260, 2568yds, 16TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 17 times, 56 carries for 293yds rushing



11/23 vs. Pittsburgh - 19-35, 239yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carried for 21yds rushing 11GP, 213-260, 2568yds, 16TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 17 times, 56 carries for 293yds rushing Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 11/23 at Dallas - 27-39, 289yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 33yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 207-308, 2284yds, 17TDs, 1INT, Sacked 27 times, 80 carries for 298yds rushing

Bears at Eagles team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have been dominant at home, winning 15 of their last 16 straight-up and covering the spread in nine of their last 12 home games.

The Eagles have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Bears have a scoring differential of -3

The Bears are 7-4 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Bears’ 11 games this season (6-4-1)

The Under is 4-0-1 in the Bears’ last 5 games against NFC teams

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Philadelphia’s 11 games this season (5-6)

Bears Player Injuries

LB Noah Sewell (elbow) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

LB T.J. Edwards (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

DE Dominique Robinson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

RB Travis Homer (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

Eagles Player Injuries

RT Lane Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

WR Xavier Gipson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

Adoree' Jackson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

S Reed Blankenship (thigh) is listed as questionable for Friday's game

S Andrew Mukuba (ankle) has been declared OUT for Friday's game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Eagles

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bears at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 44.5.

