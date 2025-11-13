Bears vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Chicago Bears (6-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) faceoff this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Plenty on the line in this clash of NFC North rivals. The result will go a long way towards deciding if the Bears are contenders for a playoff spot and if the Vikings can get into the race in a competitive NFC North.

Matchup to Watch: Bears offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams vs. Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ and his heavy pressure schemes

Sunday’s game is a rematch of their Week 1 clash, which saw the Vikings win 27-24 in Chicago.

Key Statistic: Chicago leads the NFL with 20 takeaways and has an NFL-best +14 turnover margin and Minnesota has 16 turnovers this season, tied for the 2nd-most in the NFL (Miami has 17).

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s NFC North matchup between the Bears and the Vikings.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Bears vs. Vikings live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: U.S. Bank Stadium

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We've got you covered on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won't miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Bears at the Vikings

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chicago Bears (+124), Minnesota Vikings (-148)

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Vikings -2.5 with the Game Total set at 48.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Chicago at Minnesota

Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 11/9 vs. Giants - 20-36, 220yds, 1TD, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 8 carries for 63yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 178-293, 2136yds, 13TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 14 times, 48 carries for 246yds rushing



Vikings Starting QB: J.J. McCarthy

Last Game: 11/9 vs. Baltimore - 20-42, 248yds, 1TD, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 48yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 58-108, 692yds, 5TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 15 times, 21 carries for 110yds rushing

Bears at Vikings team stats, betting trends

Justin Jefferson is averaging 52.3 receiving yds/game when J.J. McCarthy is the QB this season (95.4 rec yds/game when Carson Wentz started)

is averaging 52.3 receiving yds/game when is the QB this season (95.4 rec yds/game when started) Minnesota is last in the NFC North but is 2-0 against the division this season

Minnesota is 8-1 in their last 9 games against Chicago, including 3 straight wins

The Bears have lost 8 of their last 9 matchups against divisional opponents

The Vikings have covered in 4 of their last 5 matchups against NFC North opponents

6 of the Bears’ last 8 road games have gone over the Total

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Vikings’ 9 games this season (7-2)

Bears Player Injuries

RB D'Andre Swift (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game

TE Cole Kmet (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR Rome Odunze (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR DJ Moore (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game

WR Jahdae Walker (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB T.J. Edwards (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Dominique Robinson (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

S Jaquan Brisker (back) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Josh Blackwell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game



Vikings Player Injuries

QB J.J. McCarthy (right hand) is questionable for Sunday's game

RB Aaron Jones (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game

S Joshua Metellus (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game

S Theo Jackson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game

RG Will Fries (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game

OT Justin Skule (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game

C Ryan Kelly (concussion) has been designated to return from IR but has not yet been activated for Sunday's game

TE Josh Oliver (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bears and the Vikings

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Vikings at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 48.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

