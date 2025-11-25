Bengals vs. Ravens – Burrow is Back – prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

The Toe Bowl closes out Thanksgiving in the NFL. One star quarterback returns with healthy digits while the other may be forced out due to an injured…toe. Joe Burrow is due back under center for the Bengals (3-8) when they take the field at M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Ravens (6-5) in Baltimore Thursday Night. The headline is the expected return of Burrow from his toe woes but also the potential exit of Lamar Jackson due to his toe issues. Not to be lost is the importance of this game in the race for the AFC North.

Should Burrow beat Jackson and the Ravens, Cincy would potentially pull to within two games of first in the division (pending the Steelers’ result Sunday). The Bengals’ schedule is not a heavy lift in comparison to the Steelers and the Ravens, but it matters not if Burrow and co. fail on Thanksgiving.

The Ravens are tied for first and have won five straight but have not looked right over the course of the last month or so. That said, they take on the NFL’s 25th-ranked defense against the run. The Bengals allow 5.2 yards per carry. Enter Derrick Henry.

In addition to the return of Burrow, Cincy will get Ja’Marr Chase back on the field following his one-game suspension. Tee Higgins (concussion), however, has been ruled out.

These two teams will play in two of the next three weeks, and both games will be huge for both teams IF Cincinnati can win on the road on Thanksgiving.

Lets dive further into the numbers that are a part of this matchup.

Game Details and How to watch the Bengals vs. the Ravens live Thursday

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Time: 8:20PM EST

8:20PM EST Site: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium City: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for the Bengals vs. the Ravens

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (+280), Baltimore Ravens (-355)

Cincinnati Bengals (+280), Baltimore Ravens (-355) Spread: Ravens -7

Ravens -7 Total: 51.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -7.5 with the Game Total set at 51.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Bengals vs. Ravens

Bengals Expected Starting QB: Joe Burrow

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Jacksonville – 7-13, 76yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 0 carries

Season: 2GP, 21-36, 189yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 2 carries for 3yds rushing

Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 11/23 vs. Jets – 13-23, 153yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 11yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 130-195, 1595yds, 15TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 24 times, 46 carries for 237yds rushing

Bengals at Ravens team stats, betting trends

The OVER has cashed in 7 of Cincinnati’s 11 gamesthis season (7-4)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of Baltimore’s 11 games this season (7-4)

Both these teams are 4-7 ATS this season

The Ravens are just 2-4 ATS at home this season.

The Bengals are just 1-4 ATS on the road this season.

Bengals Player Injuries

WR Tee Higgins (concussion) has been ruled OUT for Thursday’s game

(concussion) has been ruled OUT for Thursday’s game QB Joe Flacco (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game DE Cam Sample (oblique) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) has been ruled OUT for Thursday’s game

(hip) has been ruled OUT for Thursday’s game CB Marco Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Ravens Player Injuries

QB Lamar Jackson (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Travis Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Tavin Bryan (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game S Kyle Hamilton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Keyon Martin (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bengals and the Ravens

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Baltimore -7.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Baltimore -7. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 51.5.

