Betting the NFL: Fading the Eagles and 49ers

Succeeding as a bettor in the Futures Market requires an understanding of more than just a team and the odds associated with it today. Specific to the NFL Futures Market, its also about looking at their schedule, their depth, and projecting said team’s success and the corresponding shift in their odds. The goal is to select the optimum time to pounce.

Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are two of the premier players in the Futures Market. Earlier this week on Bet the EDGE, the two dove into the NFL Futures Market and specifically, the current favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Up first, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (+330) who sit currently as the favorites to win the NFC.

“Yes, their schedule starts out soft enough that it’s possible that that price will get shorter before it gets longer,” Said Dinsick. “Their stretch in November into December to me can only really bring them back to the pack and really opens up the door for the Cowboys as we’ve talked about. So, the Eagles for me at that price (+330) are a fade in the NFC.

Do not think, though, that Dinsick will not be keeping an eye on the Eagles and their odds as the season unfolds.

“I am perfectly prepared to change my tune once we get to the playoffs when we get a sense of health and a sense of path, because I think the Eagles’ offense is one of the best in the NFL, if not the best. Based on how deep that wide receiver room is and how good that offensive line is, they’re going to score points in bunches this year.”

The San Francisco 49ers (+400) are realistic contenders, but Dinsick is approaching them with caution.

“I just I need to see a healthy Brock Purdy and what he did in December and in January last year before I believe that this should be that significant of a price to win the Super Bowl or the NFC. This is a lot weaker held opinion. I think the Niners are the most talented roster in the NFL, top to bottom. They’re clearly the most talented defense as far as I can tell you because they have Hall of Fame players at every level, well maybe not in the secondary, but they have a Hall of Fame linebacker, a Hall of Fame defensive lineman, a very, very talented safety group and corners that I believe will take a step forward this year. The Niners are for real, but I don’t believe that that price is as good as you’re going to see. I think there’s a realistic chance that this team is around .500 as we get to Halloween. At that point, then you’re looking at a buy on the Niners.”

Again, timing is critical in the Futures Market in an effort to maximize profit. Do your homework. Tune in to Bet the EDGE daily.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.

