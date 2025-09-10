Bills at Jets 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

After a thrilling 15-point comeback win over Baltimore Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills (1-0) look to takes firm control of the AFC East when they take the field at MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (0-1).

As mentioned, it was an epic comeback for Josh Allen and co. on Sunday Night. The reigning MVP threw for 394 yards in a game that featured 929 yards of total offense.

The Jets enter the week following a 34-32 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. The head scratcher coming out of this one was the offense looked formidable, but the defense was leaky. Prior to Sunday, most people expected the majority of issues for New York to be on the offensive side of the ball.

Lets take a deeper dive into this AFC East battle between the Bills and the Jets.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Bills vs. Jets live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Bills vs the Jets

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Bills (-325), Jets (+260)

Spread: Bills -7.0

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at Bills -8.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: September 7 vs. Baltimore

33-46 (71.7%), 394 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTS, Sacked 1 time for 12 yards, Rushed 14 times for 30 yards and 2 TDs

Jets Starting QB: Justin Fields

Last Game: September 7 vs. Pittsburgh

16-22 (72.7%), 218 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time for 6 yards, Rushed 12 times for 48 yards including 2 TDs



Bills vs. Jets team stats, betting trends

The Bills won 15 of their 20 games last season

The Bills have covered the Spread in their last 3 games against the Jets

The Jets’ last 5 games against divisional opponents have gone over the Total

Keon Coleman caught 8 balls on 11 targets for 112 yards with 1 TD

caught 8 balls on 11 targets for 112 yards with 1 TD Garrett Wilson caught 7 balls for 95 yards including 1 TD

Patriots should be favored over Dolphins in Week 2 The “mutiny” in Miami is clear to Drew Dinsick, leading him and Jay Croucher to back the “more competent” Patriots in this Week 2 divisional matchup.

Bills Player Injuries

RB James Cook (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Greg Rousseau (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Shaq Thompson (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Tre’Davious White (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game NB Taron Johnson (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Jets Player Injuries

WR Irvin Charles (knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game KR Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): NYJets +7 (+103)

Big upgrades warranted for the Jets’ offense which was efficient and explosive against a good Steelers’ defense on Sunday. The woeful defense for Buffalo is now at risk and if there is one shocking upset of the weekend, the Bills are on notice.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bills and the Jets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Jets at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 46.0.

