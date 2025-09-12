Buccaneers at Texans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

In the first of a Monday Night doubleheader, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) take the field at NRG Stadium to battle C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (0-1).

The Bucs are looking to make it two straight to open the 2025 campaign after narrowly beating the Falcons in Atlanta last week, 23-20. Rookie WR Emeka Egbuka caught his first two touchdown passes in the NFL and finished with four catches for 67 yards.

The Texans lost a rock fight to the Los Angeles Rams, 14-9, last Sunday. Stroud fell short in his first game back in his native Southern California since his last Rose Bowl appearance. Houston failed to find the endzone and in fact, only entered the Red Zone one time on the afternoon.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Buccaneers and the Texans.

Game Details and How to watch the Buccaneers at the Texans live Monday Night

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Houston Texans

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+114), Houston Texans (-135)

Spread: Texans -2.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened Texans -2.0 with the Game Total set at 42.5.

NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans Chris Simms expects a "close one" between the Buccaneers and Texans in their Week 2 clash, with Mike Florio exploring how C.J. Stroud will aim to bounce back after Houston's low offensive output in Week 1.

Quarterback Matchup for Tampa Bay at Houston

Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: September 7 at Atlanta

17-32 (53.1%), 167 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 39 yards

Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: September 7 at Rams

19-27 (70.4%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 32 yards



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans team stats, betting trends

Houston failed to score a TD in Week 1

Ka’imi Fairbairn converted all 3 of his FG attempts

converted all 3 of his FG attempts The Texans have covered the Spread in their last 3 games

The Over is 7-3 in the Texans’ and the Buccaneers’ last 5 games combined

Texans Player Injuries

WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game C Jake Andrews (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game RG Ed Ingram (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Buccaneers Player Injuries

OT Tristan Wirfs (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game

(knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game WR Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game RT Luke Goedeke (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Haason Reddick (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Zyon McCollum (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game DT Greg Gaines (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year Vaughn Dalzell and Jay Croucher examine the best values in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race after Week 1.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Buccaneers and the Texans:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 42.0.

