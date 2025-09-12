Buccaneers at Texans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
In the first of a Monday Night doubleheader, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) take the field at NRG Stadium to battle C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (0-1).
The Bucs are looking to make it two straight to open the 2025 campaign after narrowly beating the Falcons in Atlanta last week, 23-20. Rookie WR Emeka Egbuka caught his first two touchdown passes in the NFL and finished with four catches for 67 yards.
The Texans lost a rock fight to the Los Angeles Rams, 14-9, last Sunday. Stroud fell short in his first game back in his native Southern California since his last Rose Bowl appearance. Houston failed to find the endzone and in fact, only entered the Red Zone one time on the afternoon.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Buccaneers and the Texans.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Buccaneers at the Texans live Monday Night
- Date: Monday, September 15, 2025
- Time: 7:00PM EST
- Site: NRG Stadium
- City: Houston, TX
- Network/Streaming: ABC
Game odds for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Houston Texans
The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+114), Houston Texans (-135)
- Spread: Texans -2.5
- Total: 46.5 points
This game opened Texans -2.0 with the Game Total set at 42.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Tampa Bay at Houston
- Buccaneers Starting QB: Baker Mayfield
Last Game: September 7 at Atlanta
17-32 (53.1%), 167 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 39 yards
- Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud
Last Game: September 7 at Rams
19-27 (70.4%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 32 yards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans team stats, betting trends
- Houston failed to score a TD in Week 1
- Ka’imi Fairbairn converted all 3 of his FG attempts
- The Texans have covered the Spread in their last 3 games
- The Over is 7-3 in the Texans’ and the Buccaneers’ last 5 games combined
Texans Player Injuries
- WR Christian Kirk (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- C Jake Andrews (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- RG Ed Ingram (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
Buccaneers Player Injuries
- OT Tristan Wirfs (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game
- WR Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game
- RT Luke Goedeke (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- LB Haason Reddick (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- CB Zyon McCollum (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
- DT Greg Gaines (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Buccaneers and the Texans:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +2.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 42.0.
