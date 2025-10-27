Commanders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

An AFC powerhouse on the rise and a hobbled NFC team meet on Monday Night Football in Kansas City.

The Chiefs (4-3), riding a four-game winning streak and looking to continue a push for the AFC West title, comes in on a high note after a 31-0 shellacking of the Raiders last week.

Fun Fact: The Chiefs had 30 first downs in their win over the Raiders.

Another Fun Fact: The Raiders ran a total of 30 plays on offense in their loss to the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense is firing on all cylinders despite injuries to LT Josh Simmons and RG Trey Smith on the offensive line. WR Rashee Rice is looking to build off his season debut last week in which he caught seven passes for 42 yards with two touchdowns.

For Washington (3-4), the challenge is immense. The Commanders have lost two in a row and limp into the game without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring). Veteran Marcus Mariota steps in to face a stout Chiefs’ defense that has been dominant of late. The good news is Mariota is expected to have wideouts Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel active and in the starting lineup.

Lets take a deeper dive into Monday Night Football between the Commanders and the Chiefs.

Game Details and How to watch the Commanders vs. Chiefs live Monday

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 8:15PM EST

8:15PM EST Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium City: Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for the Commanders at the Chiefs

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Washington Commanders (+500), Kansas City Chiefs (-700)

Washington Commanders (+500), Kansas City Chiefs (-700) Spread: Chiefs -10.5

Chiefs -10.5 Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Chiefs -10.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Washington at Kansas City

Commanders Starting QB: Marcus Mariota

Last Game: 10/19 at Dallas - 4-10, 63yds, 0 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 34yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 35-58, 426yds, 3TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 10 carries for 94yds rushing

Chiefs Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: 10/19 vs. Las Vegas – 26-35, 286yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 28yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 164-248, 1800yds, 14TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 11 times, 42 carries for 250yds rushing

Commanders at Chiefs team stats, betting trends

The Commanders have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC West teams

The Commanders have failed to cover in 4 of their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Under is 7-3 in the Chiefs’ last 10 home games

Game Totals involving Washington have cashed to the OVER 3 times in 7 games (3-3-1)

Game Totals involving Kansas City have cashed to the OVER 3 times in 7 games (3-4)

Washington is 3-4 ATS this season

Kansas City is 4-3 ATS this season

Commanders Player Injuries

QB Jayden Daniels (hamstring) has been declared out for Monday’s game

(hamstring) has been declared out for Monday’s game TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring) has been declared out for Monday’s game

(hamstring) has been declared out for Monday’s game PK Matt Gay (back) is questionable for Monday’s game

(back) is questionable for Monday’s game DT Daron Payne (toe) is questionable for Monday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Monday’s game DE Dorance Armstrong (knee) has been placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season

Chiefs Player Injuries

OT Josh Simmons (personal) has been declared out for Monday’s game

(personal) has been declared out for Monday’s game G Trey Smith (back) is doubtful for Monday’s game

(back) is doubtful for Monday’s game DT Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) was placed on IR earlier this week and is out for Monday’s game

(knee) was placed on IR earlier this week and is out for Monday’s game S Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder) is eligible to return from the IR and play Monday night

Rotoworld Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Commanders at +10.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Commanders at +10.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 48.0.

