Eagles at Chiefs 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Its a rematch of Super Bowl LIX this weekend in Kansas City as the Chiefs (0-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0).

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at the Superdome in New Orleans, 40-22. Hurts threw for 221 yards and rushed for another 72 to lead Philadelphia to its second Super Bowl title.

Philly picked up right where they left off winning at home last Thursday, 24-20, over the Dallas Cowboys. Jalen Hurts passed for 152 yards and led the Eagles with 62 yards rushing including two touchdowns.

Kansas City’s start to the 2025 season was almost as rude as their 2024 finish. They lost 27-21 to Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Travis Kelce and co. never led in this game falling behind 10-0 early in the second quarter. Harrison Butker kicked three field goals to help offset the Chiefs’ inefficiencies in the Red Zone (1-3). KC was also penalized ten times totaling 71 yards.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles vs. Chiefs live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Eagles at the Chiefs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-115), Kansas City Chiefs (-105)

Spread: Eagles -0.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened with the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: September 4 vs. Dallas

19-23 (82.6%), 152 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked one time for Rushed 14 times for 62 yards with 2 TDs

Last Game: September 4 vs. Dallas 19-23 (82.6%), 152 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked one time for Rushed 14 times for 62 yards with 2 TDs Chiefs Starting QB: Patrick Mahomes

Last Game: September 4 at LA Chargers (Brazil).

24-39 (61.5%), 258 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked twice for nine yards in losses, Rushed 6 times for 57 yards with 1 TD



Eagles at Chiefs team stats, betting trends

The Chiefs have won 16 of their last 19 games at home

The Eagles are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 road games

The Under was 22-19 in the Eagles’ and the Chiefs’ games combined last season

Jahan Dotson was the Eagles’ leading receiver last week with 59 yards (3 catches)

was the Eagles’ leading receiver last week with 59 yards (3 catches) Dallas Goedert caught 7 passes for 44 yards last week

caught 7 passes for 44 yards last week Hollywood Brown caught 10 passes (16 targets) for 99 yards last week



Eagles Player Injuries

FB Ben VanSumeren (knee) was placed on the IR following the win over Dallas and is OUT for Thursday’s game

(knee) was placed on the IR following the win over Dallas and is OUT for Thursday’s game LG Landon Dickerson (back) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(back) is questionable for Thursday’s game RB/KR Will Shipley (rib) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(rib) is questionable for Thursday’s game QB Tanner McKee (thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game

Chiefs Player Injuries

WR Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game DT Omarr Norman-Lott (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game WR Jalen Royals (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Chiefs at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 47.0.

