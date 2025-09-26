Jets at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The battle to climb out of the cellar in the AFC East is Monday Night in South Beach when the New York Jets (0-3) take the field at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Dolphins (0-3).

Not much was expected of either of these teams this season, but this week is a must win for each side as the Jets look to show signs of moving in the right direction under first-year coach Aaron Glenn while Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel is seemingly clinging to a thread in his fourth season in Miami.

The Dolphins hung with the Bills in Orchard Park last Thursday for a little more than three quarters but ultimately lost 31-21. The Buffalo defense held Tua Tagovailoa in check limiting him to just 146 passing yards.

Like the Dolphins, the Jets were competitive against a division leader last weekend before ultimately losing to Tampa Bay, 29-27. With Justin Fields sidelined with a concussion, Tyrod Taylor stepped under center and rallied the Jets to 21 fourth quarter points but ultimately fell short. Fields is expected back this weekend.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between these AFC East rivals.

Game Details and How to watch the Jets at the Dolphins live Monday

Date: Monday, September 29, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami Gardens, FL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for the Jets at the Dolphins

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Jets (+130), Miami Dolphins (-155)

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Dolphins -3.0 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Miami

Jets Expected Starting QB: Justin Fields

Last Game: 9/14 vs. Buffalo - 3-11 (27.3%), 27yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 49yds

Season Totals: 2GP, 19-33 (57.6%), 245yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 17 carries for 97yds

Dolphins Expected Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa

Last Game: 9/18 at Buffalo - 22-34 (64.7%), 146yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 carries for 10yds

Season Totals: 3GP, 62-89 (69.7%), 575yds, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 3 carries for 17 yards

Glenn's 'authenticity' hasn't translated to wins Though they appreciate Aaron Glenn's personality, Michael Holley and Mike Florio still have concerns about the Jets, who are winless going into a "critical" Week 4 matchup against the 0-3 Dolphins.

Jets at Dolphins team stats, betting trends

The Dolphins are on a 9-game winning streak at home against the Jets

The Jets had a 3-6 road record against the spread last season

The Over is 4-1 in the Dolphins’ last 5 games against AFC East opponents



Jets Player Injuries

QB Justin Fields (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game WR Josh Reynolds (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Jarvis Brownless Jr. (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game S Tony Adams (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game DT Jay Tufele (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Quincy Williams (shoulder) was placed on IR on Tuesday and has been declared OUT of Monday’s game



Dolphins Player Injuries

TE Darren Waller (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Storm Duck (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): New York Jets ML (+130)

The Tua regression continues while the Dolphins defense remains a bottom 3 unit in the NFL as the home Dolphins draw an underrated Jets team that can push the Fins off the line of scrimmage and take advantage of their weakened secondary. Taylor or Fields are equally likely to give the Jets a puncher’s chance to pull off the upset as small dogs.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Jets and the Dolphins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Jets at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 45.5.

