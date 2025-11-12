Lions vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
In a blockbuster Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC/Peacock, the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (6-3) will face the defending Super Bowl champion and NFC East-leading Eagles (7-2) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game as Detroit and Philadelphia each expect to be playing for the Lombardi Trophy in February.
The Eagles have now won three in a row following their impressive defensive performance in Green Bay Monday night. The offense remains quirky and inconsistent at best, but Jalen Hurts and co. still find themselves as the top seed in the NFC.
Speaking of offense, Dan Campbell took over the playcalling in Motown last weekend and the Lions responded by putting 44 on the board in a 44-22 win over the Commanders. That win coupled with the Packers’ loss propelled the Lions into a tie with Chicago atop the NFC North.
Matchup to Watch: Philly’s defensive line vs. Detroit’s rushing attack
Philadelphia’s pass rush will be a problem for the Lions, but the Eagles’ run defense has shown vulnerabilities this season. Detroit may well look to slow the pass rush with a healthy dose of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery out of the backfield.
Lets take a look at the numbers and trends and see if we can find an advantage or two in this game.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Lions vs. Eagles live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Time: 8:20PM EST
- Site: Lincoln Financial Field
- City: Philadelphia, PA
- Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock
Game odds for the Lions at the Eagles
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Detroit Lions (+130), Philadelphia Eagles (-155)
- Spread: Eagles -2.5
- Total: 46.5 points
This game opened right where it currently sits: Eagles -2.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Detroit at Philadelphia
- Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff
Last Game: 11/9 at Washington - 25-33, 320yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 0 Carries
Season: 9GP, 202-273, 2235yds, 20TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 18 times, 11 carries for 23yds rushing
- Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts
Last Game: 11/10 at Green Bay - 15-26, 183yds, 1TD, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 5 carries for 27yds rushing
Season: 9GP, 166-241, 1860yds, 16TDs, 1INT, Sacked 25 times, 63 carries for 234yds rushing
Lions at Eagles team stats, betting trends
- The Eagles have won their last 3 games against NFC opponents
- The Eagles have covered in 6 of their 9 games this season
- The Lions have also covered in 6 of their 9 games this season
- The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Eagles’ 9 games this season (5-4)
- The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Lions’ 9 games this season (5-4)
Lions Player Injuries
- TE Sam LaPorta (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Pat O’Connor (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Jacob Saylors (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Josh Pascal (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Eagles Player Injuries
- C Cam Jurgens (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- C Willie Lampkin (knee) has been designated to return from IR but has not yet been activated for Sunday’s game
- CB Jaire Alexander (personal reasons) is not currently practicing with the Eagles and is not expected to play this weekend
Rotoworld Best Bets
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for SUnday Night’s game between the Lions and the Eagles
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at -2.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 46.5.
