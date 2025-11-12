Lions vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

In a blockbuster Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC/Peacock, the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (6-3) will face the defending Super Bowl champion and NFC East-leading Eagles (7-2) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game as Detroit and Philadelphia each expect to be playing for the Lombardi Trophy in February.

The Eagles have now won three in a row following their impressive defensive performance in Green Bay Monday night. The offense remains quirky and inconsistent at best, but Jalen Hurts and co. still find themselves as the top seed in the NFC.

Speaking of offense, Dan Campbell took over the playcalling in Motown last weekend and the Lions responded by putting 44 on the board in a 44-22 win over the Commanders. That win coupled with the Packers’ loss propelled the Lions into a tie with Chicago atop the NFC North.

Matchup to Watch: Philly’s defensive line vs. Detroit’s rushing attack

Philadelphia’s pass rush will be a problem for the Lions, but the Eagles’ run defense has shown vulnerabilities this season. Detroit may well look to slow the pass rush with a healthy dose of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery out of the backfield.

Lets take a look at the numbers and trends and see if we can find an advantage or two in this game.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Lions vs. Eagles live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: Lincoln Financial Field

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Lions at the Eagles

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Lions (+130), Philadelphia Eagles (-155)

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened right where it currently sits: Eagles -2.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Detroit at Philadelphia

Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 11/9 at Washington - 25-33, 320yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 0 Carries

Season: 9GP, 202-273, 2235yds, 20TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 18 times, 11 carries for 23yds rushing



11/9 at Washington - 25-33, 320yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 0 Carries 9GP, 202-273, 2235yds, 20TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 18 times, 11 carries for 23yds rushing Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 11/10 at Green Bay - 15-26, 183yds, 1TD, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 5 carries for 27yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 166-241, 1860yds, 16TDs, 1INT, Sacked 25 times, 63 carries for 234yds rushing

Lions at Eagles team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won their last 3 games against NFC opponents

The Eagles have covered in 6 of their 9 games this season

The Lions have also covered in 6 of their 9 games this season

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Eagles’ 9 games this season (5-4)

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Lions’ 9 games this season (5-4)

Lions Player Injuries

TE Sam LaPorta (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Kerby Joseph (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Pat O’Connor (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Jacob Saylors (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Josh Pascal (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game



(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game Eagles Player Injuries

C Cam Jurgens (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Willie Lampkin (knee) has been designated to return from IR but has not yet been activated for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been designated to return from IR but has not yet been activated for Sunday’s game CB Jaire Alexander (personal reasons) is not currently practicing with the Eagles and is not expected to play this weekend



Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for SUnday Night’s game between the Lions and the Eagles

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 46.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

