NFL Week 3 Best Bets: New England Patriots vs New York Jets

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how to bet on the Week 3 matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Patriots (-2.5) at Jets: O/U 37.0

The Patriots have won 14 consecutive meetings against the Jets and 22 of the past 24 (91.6%) with the two losses coming in 2015 (Jets 26-20 OT win) and 2013 (Jets 30-27 OT win).

Zach Wilson owns 54 completions on 106 pass attempts (50.9%) for 693 passing yards, two touchdowns, seven interceptions, and 11 sacks taken against the Patriots (four games).

New York scored 3, 17, 13, and 6 points in the four games where Wilson played the Patriots. Mike White played in one of those three games as Wilson got hurt, so Wilson is 0-3 as a starter with 22 combined points in three games versus New England.

This season, New England is 0-2 with the worst luck out of any team in the NFL. I think Lady Luck will look the Patriots way in Week 3 as they face a team they’ve beaten 14 straight times. Bill Belichick is 36-10 (78.2%) on the ML against the Jets.

One of my favorite angles of attacking Week 3 of the NFL is backing 0-2 teams in full desperation mode to avoid going down 0-3, which makes the postseason mathematically doubtful.

I played New England on the ML at -142 odds to continue their winning streak against the New York Jets. This is the ideal opponent on the road to avoid going down 0-3. I’d go out to -150 odds before playing the -3.

Pick: Patriots ML (1u)

*Odds provided by DraftKings

Season Record: 8-8-1 (50%) -0.45 units

