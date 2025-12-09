Packers vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday afternoon in Denver may well be a Super Bowl preview when the Broncos (11-2) host the Green Bay Packers (9-3-1). Each side is playing for not just a division title but also the top seed in their respective conference.

Bo Nix and the Broncos have won ten in a row and are tied with New England for the best record in football but are slight underdogs at home to Micah Parsons and the Packers.

Green Bay is 2-0 as they continue a stretch of five games against teams battling for a spot in the playoffs. The gauntlet includes games against the Lions, the Bears (x2), the Broncos, and the Ravens.

As mentioned, Denver has won ten straight, but with the Raiders (x2) Chiefs, and Commanders having been their most recent opponents, this will be a definite step up in class.

Matchup to Watch: Denver Pass Rush vs. Green Bay O-line

The Broncos lead the NFL with 55 sacks. They face a Packers’ team that has allowed only 18 sacks. Something’s gotta give.

Green Bay is looking to break a winless streak in Denver, having not won there since 2007.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Packers and the Broncos.

Game Details and How to watch the Packers vs. Broncos live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Empower Field at Mile High

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Packers at the Broncos

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-135), Denver Broncos (+114)

Spread: Packers -2.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Packers -2.0 with the Game Total set at 41.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Green Bay at Denver

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Chicago - 17-25, 234yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for -1yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 259-386, 3028yds, 22TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 18 times, 42 carries for 163yds rushing

Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 12/7 at Las Vegas - 31-38, 212yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 15yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 297-470, 2954yds, 19TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 16 times, 55 carries for 244yds rushing

Packers at Broncos: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Packers have won 4 straight road games

The Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite

The Packers’ last 5 road games have gone OVER the Total

Green Bay is 6-7 ATS overall this season

Denver is 5-7-1 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Packers 13 games this season (7-6)

The OVER has cashed 5 times in 8 games this season (5-8)

Packers Player Injuries

WR Savion Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Kristian Welch (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Broncos Player Injuries

TE Nate Adkins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT. D.J. Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Packers and the Broncos

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Broncos at +2.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.5.

