Packers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Green Bay Packers (5-3-1), fresh off a tough loss at home to the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, take a step down in competition when they travel to East Rutherford, NJ for a game against another NFC East foe, the New York Giants (2-8).

The Packers enter the game as touchdown favorites following their 10-7 loss Monday night to the Eagles. As has often been the case this season, Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense continues to be consistently inconsistent. In their last two games, Green Bay has scored a total of 20 points. In the two prior, they scored 62. The defense has been stout, but the offense needs to find its rhythm if the season that started with so much promise following the acquisition of Micah Parsons is to be realized.

The Giants’ season has gone so poorly that they fired their Head Coach Brian Daboll earlier this week. Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka takes over on the sidelines, but may make his debut minus the promising rookie, Jaxson Dart who suffered a concussion in the loss last Sunday in Chicago. That could well mean we see Jameis Winston under center Sunday. The veteran has been QB3 for much of this season with New York. While Winston can spark an offense, are there enough healthy weapons joining him to make this one competitive?

Ultimately, this one will be determined by who wins the battle between New York’s bend but don’t break defense (allows 383yds/gm – 4th worst in the NFL) vs. Green Bay’s Jekyll and Hyde offense. Specifically, can the Giants stop or at least slow down Josh Jacobs?

Lets dive into the numbers and look at the injured list to see where we might find an advantage or two.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Packers vs. Giants live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Packers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Packers (-380), Giants (+300)

Spread: Packers -7.0

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Packers -7.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Green Bay at New York

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 11/10 vs. Philadelphia - 20-36, 176yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 5 carries for 28yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 197-286, 2247yds, 13TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 14 times, 31 carries for 138yds rushing



11/10 vs. Philadelphia - 20-36, 176yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 5 carries for 28yds rushing 9GP, 197-286, 2247yds, 13TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 14 times, 31 carries for 138yds rushing Giants Expected Starting QB: Jameis Winston

Last Game: NA

Season: Has not played this Season

OR

NA Has not played this Season OR Giants Expected Starting QB: Russell Wilson

Last Game: 11/9 at Chicago - 3-7, 45yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 12yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 69-119, 831yds, 3TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 10 times, 18 carries for 106yds rushing



Packers at Giants team stats, betting trends

The Giants have lost 7 of their last 10 home games against teams with winning records

The Packers have failed to cover the spread in their last 4 games against teams with losing records

The Packers’ last 3 road games have gone OVER the Total

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Giants’ 10 games this season (5-5)

The Packers are just 3-6 ATS this season

The Giants are 5-5 ATS this season

Packers Player Injuries

WR Matthew Golden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Romeo Doubs (chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(chest) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Nate Hobbs (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Elgton Jenkins (ankle) was placed on IR Tuesday and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(ankle) was placed on IR Tuesday and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game RB Marshawn Lloyd (hamstring) has been activated from IR but is questionable for Sunday’s game

Giants Player Injuries

QB Jaxson Dart (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game K Graham Gano (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (shin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shin) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Chauncey Golston (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Paulson Adebo (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Anthony Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Packers and the Giants

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Green Bay Packers -7 if Dart does not play.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 43.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

