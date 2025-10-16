Rams vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-2) meet at Wembley Stadium Sunday in the final London game of the 2025 NFL season. Among the storylines for this game is pupil vs. mentor as Liam Coen gets his first opportunity as a head coach against his former boss, Sean McVay. Coen spent 4 seasons with the Rams under HC Sean McVay. He was an assistant WR coach (2018-19), an assistant QB coach (2020) and the team’s Offensive Coordinator (2022).

Last weekend the Rams struggled not to beat themselves in the first half before controlling the game in the second 30 minutes and winning in Baltimore, 17-3. After a win over Kansas City the previous week, the Jaguars lost at home to Seattle last Sunday, 20-12.

The Rams are looking for their best 7-game start since 2021 when they started 6-1 and eventually won the Super Bowl. The Jaguars are looking to tie their best 7-game start in the last 15 seasons. They were 5-2 in 2023.

This will be the Jaguars 14th reg. season game in London, the most by any team in the NFL. Jacksonville is 7-6 all-time in London games, including 3-1 since 2023.

Lets take a deeper dive into this final London game of the season and see what the numbers uncover.

Game Details and How to watch the Rams vs. Jaguars live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 9:30AM EST

Site: Wembley Stadium

City: London, UK

Network/Streaming: NFL Network

Game odds for the Rams vs. the Jaguars

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (-166), Jacksonville Jaguars (+140)

Spread: Rams -3

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Rams -3.0 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Jacksonville

Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 10/12 at Baltimore - 17-26, 181yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 1yd rushing

Season: 6GP, 139-209, 1684yds, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 11 times, 15 carries for -3yds rushing

Last Game: 10/12 vs. Seattle - 27-42, 258yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 3 carries for 9yds rushing

Season: 6GP, 129-211, 1324yds, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, Sacked 13 times, 28 carries for 95yds rushing

Rams vs. Jaguars team stats, betting trends

Betting the Jaguars on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 140% return on investment

The Jaguars have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

The Under is 4-1 in the Jaguars’ last 5 home games

The Rams have won 7 straight games vs AFC teams, the longest active win streak in interconference play

Rams QB Matthew Stafford leads the NFL with 1,684 pass yds

With 316 pass yds, Stafford (2021) can join Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (2000-01) as the only players in Rams history to have multiple seasons with 2,000+ pass yds through 7 games

Jacksonville leads the NFL with 14 takeaways

Rams Player Injuries

RB Blake Corum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Puka Nakua (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Tutu Atwell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Omar Speights (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Josaiah Stewart (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Colby Parkinson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Jaguars Player Injuries

C Robert Hainsey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Eric Murray (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Devin Lloyd (calf) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(calf) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game TE Quintin Morris (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Jacksonville Jaguars at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 45.0.

