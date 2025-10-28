Ravens at Dolphins - TNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Week 9 in the NFL kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens (2-5) traveling to South Beach for a game against the Miami Dolphins (2-6). Each won in convincing fashion a week ago but more W’s are needed if these teams are to truly compete for a playoff berth.

Miami’s 34-10 smackdown of Atlanta on Sunday did little to quiet the “Fire Mike McDaniel” chants, but it was a step in the right direction for the embattled coach and his team. With home games upcoming against Buffalo and Washington before the bye, Miami can get back in the race but not without a win Thursday against Baltimore.

The Ravens’ season is on life support thanks to a 30-16 win last weekend over the Bears. Couple the win with the fact everyone else in the AFC North lost last weekend and the Ravens are back within two games of first in the AFC North. That said, their fortunes are completely tied to the hamstring of their All-Pro signal-caller, Lamar Jackson. After missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, the MVP is said to be a game-time decision for Thursday night. Tyler Huntley and co. proved they could win last weekend but to rely on the veteran backup for too long is not a recipe for making up ground in the division and ultimately earning a playoff spot.

Lets dive into this Week 9 matchup and see if we can find an advantage or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Ravens vs. Dolphins live Thursday

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami Gardens, FL

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for the Ravens at the Dolphins

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-425), Miami Dolphins (+330)

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Total: 50.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -7.5 with the Game Total set at 50.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Baltimore at Miami

Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 9/28 at Kansas City - 14-20, 147yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 48yds

Season: 4GP, 68-95, 869yds, 10 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 15 times, 21 carries for 166yds



Dolphins Expected Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa

Last Game: 10/26 at Atlanta - 20-26, 205yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time

Season: 8GP, 159-231, 1518yds, 15 TDs, 10 INTs, Sacked 16 times, 11 carries for 38yds



Ravens at Dolphins team stats, betting trends

The Ravens are 2-5 ATS this season

The Ravens have failed to cover the Spread in their last 3 games as a road favorite

Miami is 4-4 ATS this season

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 6 of Miami’s 8 games (6-1-1)

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 6 of Baltimore’s 7 games (6-1)

Derrick Henry has rushed for over 100 yards in just 2 of the Ravens’ 7 games this season

Ravens Player Injuries

CB Nate Wiggins (groin) is questionable for Thursday’s game

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game

QB Lawrence Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game

LB Teddye Buchanan (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game

CB T.J. Tampa (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game

Dolphins Player Injuries

LB Bradley Chubb (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game

TE Julian Hill (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game

S Ashtyn Davis (quad) is questionable for Thursday's game

WR Dee Eskridge (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (handed) is questionable for Thursday's game

CB Storm Duck (knee) has been declared OUT of Thursday's game

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Dolphins at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 50.0.

