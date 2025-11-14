Ravens vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Baltimore Ravens (4-5) look to continue their climb towards the top of the AFC North Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns (2-7) at Huntington Bank Field.

Lets take a look at a handful of the key storylines:

Lamar Jackson’s Status: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice due to knee soreness but returned as a full participant on Thursday and is expected to start on Sunday. His mobility and effectiveness will be a key factor, especially against a formidable pass rush.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday’s practice due to knee soreness but returned as a full participant on Thursday and is expected to start on Sunday. His mobility and effectiveness will be a key factor, especially against a formidable pass rush. Myles Garrett vs. Ravens Offensive Line: All-Pro Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who leads the league in tackles for loss and shares the sack lead, has historically been a challenge for the Ravens. Protecting Jackson will be a top priority for Baltimore.

All-Pro Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, who leads the league in tackles for loss and shares the sack lead, has historically been a challenge for the Ravens. Protecting Jackson will be a top priority for Baltimore. Browns’ Defensive Strength: Cleveland’s defense is ranked second overall in the league, allowing just 264.9 yards per game. They will need a stellar performance to contain the Ravens’ offense, which was potent in their Week 2 matchup earlier this season (a 41-7 Ravens victory).

Cleveland’s defense is ranked second overall in the league, allowing just 264.9 yards per game. They will need a stellar performance to contain the Ravens’ offense, which was potent in their Week 2 matchup earlier this season (a 41-7 Ravens victory). Browns’ Offensive Struggles: The Browns’ offense has struggled to put up points consistently this season, a major reason they’ve lost five of their last six games. They are expected to lean on short-yardage plays and ball control to keep the powerful Ravens offense off the field.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Ravens and the Browns.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Ravens vs. Browns live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Ravens at the Browns

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-455), Cleveland Browns (+350)

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Total: 38.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -8.5 with the Game Total set at 41.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Baltimore at Cleveland

Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 11/9 at Minnesota - 17-29, 176yds, 1 TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 9 carries for 36yds rushing

Season Total: 6GP, 103-147, 1249yds, 15TDs, 1INT, Sacked 18 times, 35 carries for 216yds rushing



11/9 at Minnesota - 17-29, 176yds, 1 TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 9 carries for 36yds rushing 6GP, 103-147, 1249yds, 15TDs, 1INT, Sacked 18 times, 35 carries for 216yds rushing Browns Expected Starting QB: Dillon Gabriel

Last Game: 11/9 at Jets - 17-32, 167yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 6 times, 5 carries for 54yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 102-174, 869yds, 7TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 17 times, 12 carries for 84yds rushing

Ravens at Browns team stats, betting trends

The Browns have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Ravens have covered the spread in 5 of their last 6 games against teams with losing records

Each of the last 4 games between the Browns and the Ravens have gone OVER the Total

Cleveland is 3-6 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 6 of Baltimore’s 9 games this season

NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview an AFC North matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Ravens Player Injuries

WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Justice Hill (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jay Higgins IV (knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game CB Marlon Humphrey (finger) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game



Browns Player Injuries

TE Harold Fannin Jr. (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Carson Schwesinger (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Alex Wright (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Cedric Tillman (glute) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(glute) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Isaiah Bond (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jerome Baker (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Ravens and the Browns

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 38.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)