Texans at Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

A banged-up Baltimore Ravens’ squad (1-3) hosts the Houston Texans (1-3) Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens’ defense has been shredded this season, and it will not get easier this weekend as they will take the field Sunday without DE Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and possibly without as many as five other starters from that already suspect defense. AND those big issues will be looked at as minor problems if QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is lost for this and possibly future games. As of the publication of this preview, Baltimore has not announced Jackson’s status for this weekend’s game. Cooper Rush will step under center if Jackson is ruled out of the game.

The Texans got their first win of the season last weekend at home against Tennessee, 26-0. That was the first time Houston has scored even 20 points in a game in 2025. C.J. Stroud enjoyed his best day of the young season completing 22 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans can get their season back on track with a win in Baltimore and the Ravens can keep their season from spiraling out of control with a win over Houston. Plenty at stake as these two prepare for an important AFC tilt.

Lets take a deeper dive into the matchup between the Texans and the Ravens.

Game Details and How to watch the Texans at the Ravens live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Texans vs the Ravens

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Houston Texans (+154), Baltimore Ravens (-185)

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Total: 42.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -9.5 with the Game Total set at 46.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Houston at Baltimore

Texans Expected Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 9/28 vs. Tennessee - 22-28, 233yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 11 yds

Season: 4GP, 79-117, 832yds, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 17 carries for 92yds

Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 9/28 at Kansas City - 14-20, 147yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 6 carries for 48yds

Season: 4GP, 68-95, 869yds, 10 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 15 times, 21 carries for 166yds



Texans at Ravens team stats, betting trends

The Ravens are on a 5-game home winning streak against the Texans

Ravens’ games are 4-0 to the OVER this season

Texans’ games are 4-0 to the UNDER this season

Each of these teams are 1-3 ATS this season

Texans Player Injuries

FB Jakob Johnson (hamstring) has been placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday's game

DE Denico Autry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game



Ravens Player Injuries

QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game

LB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) has been ruled OUT of Sunday's game

DT Broderick Washington Jr. (ankle) has been placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Sunday's game

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

FB Patrick Ricard (calf)) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DT Travis Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

RG Emery Jones Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared out of Sunday's game

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Best Bets

'Ravens team is decimated' as they host the Texans Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Ravens-Texans matchup, discuss the Ravens' injuries and Texans run game.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Ravens at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 43.5.

