Thursday Night Football Best Bet: Vikings vs Eagles

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why Kirk Cousins’ passing props have value in the Thursday Night Football meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins O/U 37.5 Passing Attempts vs. Eagles

Thursday Night Football kicks off with the Eagles laying -7 at home versus the Vikings, a squad they handled last year in Philadelphia without many problems.

Kirk Cousins recorded 46 passing attempts in last season’s meeting versus Philadelphia, which was a 24-7 loss and the halftime score. There were no points scored in the second half from either team, so the Eagles ran the ball the entire second half, while the Vikings passed — I expect similar results here with a closer outcome.

Without Dalvin Cook, Minnesota ran the ball 14 times with Alex Mattison (11 carries, 34 yards) and Ty Chandler (3 carries, 0 yards) versus throwing the ball 44 times against Tampa Bay.

I expect another outing with similar stats as the Eagles have a top-five rushing defense, and Minnesota will be without its starting center and left tackle.

Cousins should be under constant duress and that means quick passes and getting the ball to their playmakers in space will be of importance.

Mac Jones threw the ball 54 times with 35 completions against the Eagles in Week 1, plus three touchdowns to one interception. The Patriots trailed 17-0 and lost 25-20.

I see Cousins having to throw 40-plus times in order to keep this close and with weapons such as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson -- I expect plenty of called passes from Minnesota.

I played Cousins Over 37.5 Pass Attempts at -120 odds on DraftKings and would go to 38.5 for 1 unit as well. I lean the Over 0.5 Interceptions (-115) for Cousins as he is on Primetime and we all know how that normally goes.

Pick: Kirk Cousins Over 37.5 Pass Attempts (1u)

*Odds provided by DraftKings

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.