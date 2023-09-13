 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_cfbuwvsmsupreview_230913.jpg
College Football Top 25: Horns and Buffs
Paris Olympic Rings
Investigation into Paris Olympics did not uncover serious corruption
Josh_Allen_AFC_Cover_Photo.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_buyingthehypedraft_230913.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams to buy the hype
nbc_pft_jimtrotter_230913.jpg
Trotter sues NFL over firing from NFL Network
nbc_pft_cousinsstruggles_230913.jpg
O’Connell wants Cousins to ‘stay aggressive’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_cfbuwvsmsupreview_230913.jpg
College Football Top 25: Horns and Buffs
Paris Olympic Rings
Investigation into Paris Olympics did not uncover serious corruption
Josh_Allen_AFC_Cover_Photo.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_buyingthehypedraft_230913.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams to buy the hype
nbc_pft_jimtrotter_230913.jpg
Trotter sues NFL over firing from NFL Network
nbc_pft_cousinsstruggles_230913.jpg
O’Connell wants Cousins to ‘stay aggressive’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thursday Night Football Best Bet: Vikings vs Eagles

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 13, 2023 10:38 AM
NFL: SEP 10 Buccaneers at Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 10: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) makes a pass during an NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 10, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why Kirk Cousins’ passing props have value in the Thursday Night Football meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins O/U 37.5 Passing Attempts vs. Eagles

Thursday Night Football kicks off with the Eagles laying -7 at home versus the Vikings, a squad they handled last year in Philadelphia without many problems.

Kirk Cousins recorded 46 passing attempts in last season’s meeting versus Philadelphia, which was a 24-7 loss and the halftime score. There were no points scored in the second half from either team, so the Eagles ran the ball the entire second half, while the Vikings passed — I expect similar results here with a closer outcome.

Without Dalvin Cook, Minnesota ran the ball 14 times with Alex Mattison (11 carries, 34 yards) and Ty Chandler (3 carries, 0 yards) versus throwing the ball 44 times against Tampa Bay.

I expect another outing with similar stats as the Eagles have a top-five rushing defense, and Minnesota will be without its starting center and left tackle.

Cousins should be under constant duress and that means quick passes and getting the ball to their playmakers in space will be of importance.

Mac Jones threw the ball 54 times with 35 completions against the Eagles in Week 1, plus three touchdowns to one interception. The Patriots trailed 17-0 and lost 25-20.

I see Cousins having to throw 40-plus times in order to keep this close and with weapons such as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson -- I expect plenty of called passes from Minnesota.

I played Cousins Over 37.5 Pass Attempts at -120 odds on DraftKings and would go to 38.5 for 1 unit as well. I lean the Over 0.5 Interceptions (-115) for Cousins as he is on Primetime and we all know how that normally goes.

Pick: Kirk Cousins Over 37.5 Pass Attempts (1u)

*Odds provided by DraftKings

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.