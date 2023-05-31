French Open Wake ‘n Cash: Rybakina on Upset Alert

Day 4 at the French Open saw Jay and Drew cash with Daria Kasatkina knocking off Marketa Vondrousova. Other highlights included the upset of 17th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko to 21-year-old American Peyton Stearns and 5th seeded Carolina Garcia falling to Anna Blinkova. On the men’s side, American Sebastian Korda was blitzed in straight sets by Sebastian Ofner.

As the day concludes in Paris, we look ahead to Day 5 with the help of NBC Sports betting analysts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper).

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Nicolas Jarry -1.5 games (-120) vs. Tommy Paul

Croucher: “I’m gonna go with the big serving Chalayan and Nicolas Jerry minus one and a half games against your countrymen, Tommy Paul, Tommy Paul, not playing particularly well at the moment. He had a good hardcourt season, but on clay he’s coming off losses against guys like Brandon Nakashima in straight sets, losses to Garin and Andy Murray recently. He’s just not playing his best tennis. Meanwhile, Jarry is on an absolute tear coming off a win at Geneva beating guys like Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov so I think that he is just in better form at the moment and he’s rightfully favored.”

Linda Noskova +5.5 games (-101) vs. Elena Rybakina

Dinsick: “She (Noskova) is a former Junior Champion here at Roland Garros. My fair price here is -400 for Rybakina and then +400 for Noskova. So I’m gonna sprinkle a little bit of moneyline here on this Czech teenager. But the better bet for me is going to be +5.5 games. I got that at -101. I think this is a relatively tight contest. I don’t think Rybakina has the return game to really frustrate Noskova and this is going to potentially take three sets to decide and again Rybakina on upset alert for me. Let’s go new school but let’s get that +5.5 games home.”

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Daria Kasatkina ML (+205) vs. Marketa Vondrousova (WIN)

Croucher: “Daria Kasatkina has been in fantastic form on clay and has some great wins and also playing some really good players close getting sets off – Jelena Ostapenko, Kudermetova as well. So, I think that Kasatkina despite grave concerns about her serve. I think that this should be close to plus 150 against Vondrousova who’s also playing really well.”

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Stephanos Tsitsipas OVER 33.5 total games (-110) (Loss)

Dinsick: “I have this going four or five sets over 50% of the time, and with the total sitting at 33½ that makes for a decent edge because we can get there with a couple tie breaks and we can get it with this match going four or five sets. I think realistically Tsitsipas takes this 3-1 or 3-2, but it’s going to be a lot closer of a match than the market currently makes it. So give me over 33½ games.”

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Veronika Kudermetova (+1800) to win her quarter of the draw

Dinsick: “Kudermetova at 18:1 is crazy…She’s the second-best player in this draw. She’s on the weaker side. So basically, the way this works is Iga (Swiatek) and Krejcikova by market are your two highest rated players (in this quarter)…They run into each other in Round Four. Only one of them will make the quarterfinal, presumptively Iga. Kudermetova gets to go through a softer path. Coco Gauff has taken an enormous step backwards this season relative to last year in terms of quality of play on the same surface against weaker competition. She’s not performing as well. Realistically, she is the bet against in the bottom half of Q1. Kudermetova comes through. She did not fare well at all in the semifinals in Madrid against Iga. I think Iga beat her 6-1, 6-1…It wasn’t even that competitive. It was an absolute white washing. Realistically, you’re hoping Krejcikova either does damage to Iga or just outright upsets Iga or maybe Iga has a little bit of a hamstring or thigh thing going on that, you know some how she does not make it to that stage of the tournament. But whatever the case is Kudermetova should be closer to 5:1 to get out of this quarter by my numbers. 18:1 to one is an absolute steal. It’s a long shot. It’s probably not going to win, but I think you have to have that in pocket.”

Monday, May 29, 2023

Ons Jabeur (+600) to win her quarter of the draw

Dinsick: “If she finds fitness over the balance of the first week and change here, she probably comes out of q2, even against the idea of going against Elena Rybakina. She’s a much better clay player, so if she can get fit, she’s going to be a bet that you will want to have in pocket. I have not fired yet in full transparency, but my numbers say don’t be an idiot. Go bet that quarter.”

Taylor Fritz (+1000) to win his quarter of the draw

Dinsick: “He’s been playing well on clay this year. Not well enough to say that he should be close to the favorite price in this market, but definitely closer to the favorite than 10:1. I like his spot on the draw. I like his head-to-head win against Rune in Miami this year. This to me feels actually feels like there’s a realistic chance he wins. Fritz plays great at the best of five level. Let’s go with Taylor Fritz at 10:1 (to win his quarter of the draw).”

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Novak Djokovic to win the French Open (+250)

Dinsick: “At this point, I think the only bet in the outright markets on the men’s side is Novak Djokovic. Its not the sexiest bet but my numbers show the odds for Alcaraz and Djokovic should be reversed. The degree of the difference in experience in best of five tennis between Djokovic and everyone else outside of Medvedev maybe is just spectacular. Djokovic has played 425 Best to five matches in his career. He has a 90% winning percentage in those matches. Carlos Alvarez, in contrast…he’s played 31 best of five tennis matches in his career.”

Aryna Sabalenka to win the French Open (+600)

Croucher: “Sabalenka is only going to have to face one of the Rybakina or Swiatek due to the way the draw fell. As a result, if she’s fresher and if she’s a little sharper than whomever survives the other half of the draw maybe gives her a little bit more of a leveling effect in the final itself. I think Sabalenka is your pre flop play. PointsBet has her price at +600 and I see the fair price at +525.”

