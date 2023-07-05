Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 6

A busy day on the courts at Wimbledon Wednesday. Lots and lots of tennis was played with an eye on getting the schedule back on track following yesterday’s near complete rainout.

Americans Tommy Paul (+21000), Taylor Fritz (+9500), and Frances Tiafoe (+8000) joined Daniil Medvedev (+2100) in the Second Round. Fritz was the only one of the four extended beyond three sets. He went the distance before finally prevailing in his match against Yannick Hanfmann.

Men’s Defending Champion Novak Djokovic advanced to Round 3 with a win in straight sets over Jordan Thompson.

It was a solid day for the American women as well as Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Madison Brengle, and Danielle Collins each advanced to Round 2.

Maria Sakkari of Greece was not as fortunate. The 8th seed was sent packing by the Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

As noted earlier, a handful of Second Round matches also took place Wednesday. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek (+165) lost just two games enroute to a victory in straight sets over Sara Sorribes Tormo to join Novak Djokovic in Round 3.

As you look to place a bet on any match at Wimbledon, take a beat and consider the last time your player was on court at Wimbledon as the schedule is messy due to all the rain. Also factor in how long said player’s previous match lasted. Time on court and number of days on court vs. an opponent are always to be considered as a tournament progresses.

Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) without question consider those factors and others as they analyze the day’s schedule of play. They are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE with a synopsis of each of their plays here at nbcsports.com.

July 6th Tickets:

Anett Kontaveit ML (+160) vs. Marie Bouzkova

Croucher: “She’s cost me a lot of money over the journey, but I am going back to the well with Kontaveit. I think she’s a very difficult player to price at the moment. This is her farewell tournament. Very young retirement dealing with a chronic back issue, but she looked fantastic I thought, well at least relative to expectations in Round 1…I think that she will have a bit too much for Bouzkova. The good thing here and backing the +160 underdog is that if Kontaveit is on her game then I don’t think Bouzkova has the game to keep up…So I think that Kontaveit has a lot more upside and will clearly be incentivized to play well given that it is her farewell tournament, and I think she will win as a +160 ML underdog.”

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -1.5 sets (+115) vs. Arthur Fils

Dinsick: “ADF as he’s colloquially known is a top 30 player in the world by my numbers. Realistically I think his grass pedigree is a bit overlooked because he just hasn’t played a ton of Tour-level grass tournaments…He takes on now a very young and unproven player in Arthur Fils…I think ADF takes care of him relatively comfortably and I laid one and a half sets at +125. I would go as low as even money there. I think Davidovich Fokina comes through 3-1 or 3-0 on the way to providing some pretty entertaining tennis. I like where he landed in the draw in terms of giving us some fun matches before his time here is done.”

Previous Plays this Fortnight:

July 5th

Liam Broady +5.5 games (+105) vs. Casper Ruud Suspended until 8:30A ET 7/6

Belinda Bencic to win Quarter 1 (+1600) Still Sweating It

July 4th

Maxime Cressy -1.5 sets (+140) over Laslo Djere In Progress

Shelby Rogers ML (+610) over Elena Rybakina LOSS

July 3rd

Quentin Halys ML (+105) vs. Dan Evans WIN



