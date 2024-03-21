Betting Michigan State and Oregon in Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

European Figure Skating Championsips
Belgian Loena Hendrickx, American Isabeau Levito shine to open figure skating worlds
SX Rd 08 2024 Copper Webb Q1.jpg
5 things to watch for in Seattle Supercross: There’s still time, but time’s running out
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Iowa State v Houston
March Madness Future Best Bets: Houston, UConn, Marquette, Creighton, and More!

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btelinemovement_240320.jpg
Round of 64 line movement: Oregon-South Carolina
nbc_roto_bteupsetsv2_240320.jpg
NCAA tournament first-round upsets to look out for
oly_fswom_isumontreal_kaorisakamoto_240320.jpg
Sakamoto’s short program at figure skating worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

European Figure Skating Championsips
Belgian Loena Hendrickx, American Isabeau Levito shine to open figure skating worlds
SX Rd 08 2024 Copper Webb Q1.jpg
5 things to watch for in Seattle Supercross: There’s still time, but time’s running out
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Iowa State v Houston
March Madness Future Best Bets: Houston, UConn, Marquette, Creighton, and More!

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btelinemovement_240320.jpg
Round of 64 line movement: Oregon-South Carolina
nbc_roto_bteupsetsv2_240320.jpg
NCAA tournament first-round upsets to look out for
oly_fswom_isumontreal_kaorisakamoto_240320.jpg
Sakamoto’s short program at figure skating worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Betting Michigan State and Oregon in Round 1

  
Published March 21, 2024 07:21 AM

I’m certainly no college basketball film grinder so I lean heavily on offensive and defensive efficiency metrics when March Madness comes around.

I’m very much interested to see how Michigan State comes out of the gates in what I think could be a deep tournament run for the Spartans. While they’re just outside the top-50 in offensive efficiency, Michigan State ranks ninth in defensive efficiency and takes on a Mississippi State team that doesn’t profile as an offensive juggernaut, ranking 64th in offensive efficiency. Michigan State has allowed a lowly 44.5 percent shooting percentage this season, which ranks 22nd among 362 teams. Mississippi State, meanwhile, has skated by with one of the softest schedules among this year’s tournament teams.

There’s also the matter of potential regression for Sparty in the tournament: No team enters March Madness with a lower luck rating, as measured by KenPom.com.

Ranking 19th in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency margin - just a sliver behind three-seed Baylor and above three-seed Kentucky - I see the Spartans as a quietly underrated team entering the tourney.

South Carolina, meanwhile, profiles as a somewhat-to-vastly-overrated six seed in the tournament. The Gamecocks, per KenPom, are the single luckiest team in this year’s tournament and faced an absurdly easy out-of-conference schedule.

Their adjusted efficiency margin is lower than a handful of lower seeded teams, including nine-seeded Northwestern and ten seeds Nevada and Boise State. I would say South Carolina is vulnerable off the jump against 11-seed Oregon in the first round. Their 26-7 regular season record is something of a mirage.

Mentions
Michigan State Spartans
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Oregon Ducks
South Carolina Gamecocks