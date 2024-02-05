Big Ten Power Rankings: Purdue tops the list, Illinois, Penn State, and Minnesota trending up

Vaughn Dalzell ranks the Big Ten Conference following a week of exciting matchups that resulted in Purdue taking ahold of the league.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (21-2, 10-2)

Upcoming games: Saturday vs Indiana (-20), Thursday vs Minnesota (-17)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (-1600)

Purdue earned its two biggest wins since December with an OT home victory over Northwestern and a road win at Wisconsin to claim firm control of the Big Ten. The Boilermakers went from -400 odds to -1600 to win the Big Ten after beating Wisconsin, meaning $100 wins $6.25.

2. Illinois Fighting Illini (17-5, 8-3)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Michigan State (+2), Tuesday vs Michigan (-15)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+1500)

Illinois survived Nebraska in OT and now are winners of three straight and five of the past six games. The Illini are projected favorites in six of the next nine games, so this could be the only week that Illinois is No. 2 in the Big Ten Power Rankings.

Illinois is a projected underdog in the next game at Michigan State and ends the season with a three-game stretch of at Wisconsin, vs Purdue, then at Iowa. That’s not a favorable stretch, but is an advantageous one.

3. Wisconsin Badgers (16-6, 8-3)

Upcoming games: Wednesday at Michigan (-7), Saturday at Rutgers (-6)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+1600)

The Badgers’ luck is running out. Wisconsin lost on the road at Nebraska in OT and to Purdue at home last week to drop below Illinois and the upcoming schedule is a trap. Wisconsin is favored in eight-straight games but will go on the road in three of the next four at Michigan, Rutgers, and Iowa -- all winnable games, but favored by seven or fewer points.

4. Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5)

Upcoming games: Tuesday at Minnesota (-4), Saturday vs Illinois (-2)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+7500)

The Spartans would have been the No. 3 team if not for a loss to Wisconsin on Jan. 26, the only loss during a six-game stretch. Michigan State has lost to Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, and Northwestern in conference play, so it’s hard to justify the Spartans at No. 4, but they are trending towards their preseason hype -- though they will not live up to it.

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-7, 6-6)

Upcoming games: Wednesday at Northwestern (+3), Sunday vs Michigan (-8)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+25000)

Nebraska gave us two OT games this week, so first and foremost, thank you! The Cornhuskers continue to be one of the most electric teams to watch in the Big Ten, but with five straight road losses, it’s obvious what is holding Nebraska back from being a consistent top-five team in the Big Ten this season.

6. Northwestern Wildcats (15-7, 6-5)

Upcoming games: Wednesday vs Nebraska (-3), Sunday vs Penn State (-8)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+30000)

Northwestern, along with Wisconsin, had the toughest week in the Big Ten with back-to-back road losses to Purdue and Minnesota in OT. The Wildcats have played three OT games in the past four outings (PUR, ILL, MIN), so it’s worth noting Northwestern could be a lot higher on this list with one or two friendly bounces.

7. Maryland Terrapins (13-9, 5-6)

Upcoming games: Tuesday vs Rutgers (-8), Saturday at Ohio State (+2)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

If Maryland was able to pull the win out at Michigan State, the Terps’ stock would have really heated up. However, hosting Rutgers, Iowa, and Illinois, with a road game at Ohio State over the next four outings sets up Maryland to continue to climb the Big Ten.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-7, 5-5)

Upcoming games: Tuesday vs Michigan State (+4), Sunday at Iowa (+6)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+50000)

Minnesota had a week off in between its road win at Penn State and OT victory against Northwestern on Saturday. The Gophers are 9-4 in the last 13 games, but 2-4 over the last six.

With Michigan State, Purdue, and Iowa on deck, it will take an upset or two in order to garner a little more respect in the Power Rankings.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-11, 5-6)

Upcoming games: Thursday vs Iowa (-1), Sunday at Northwestern (+8)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

A 15-point road win at Rutgers and a 14-point road win at Indiana in back-to-back games last week was not on my bingo card for Penn State, but here we are!

The Nittany Lions are back to .500 on the season and a win at home versus Iowa would get Penn State to .500 in conference play, which is something that didn’t seem likely to happen at all after January.

10. Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 5-6)

Upcoming games: Thursday at Penn State (-1), Sunday vs Minnesota (-6)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

Iowa got a much-needed home win over Ohio State but is 2-3 in the past five games and has a stretch of Penn State (A), Minnesota, Maryland (A), Wisconsin, Michigan State (A), and Illinois (A) over the next six games that will likely have Iowa well below .500 in Big Ten play.

11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-10, 3-7)

Upcoming games: Tuesday at Michigan State (+8), Saturday vs Wisconsin (+6)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

Rutgers broke a three-game losing streak with a 10-point road win at Michigan, making that the first road win in conference play for the Knights. Rutgers might have the toughest six-game stretch of any team over the next three weeks, resulting in being projected underdogs in the next six games.

12. Indiana Hoosiers (13-9, 5-6)

Upcoming games: Tuesday at Ohio State (+6), Sunday at Purdue (+20)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

The Hoosiers have dropped four of the past five games, but a home loss to Penn State (85-71) erased an impressive road win at Iowa (74-68) in the previous outing. Indiana is projected to lose the next nine games to end the regular season. The win at Michigan on Dec. 5 is the only reason why Indiana isn’t last on this list.

13. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 3-8)

Upcoming games: Tuesday vs Indiana (-6), Saturday vs Maryland (-2)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

The Buckeyes are entering Wolverines territory with a four-game losing streak and seven of the past eight. Ohio State has lost 13 straight true road games, but are at home twice this week and three of the next four games.

While they are projected favorites in both games this week, I’d like to think they will be on upset alert hosting Indiana and Maryland.

14. Michigan Wolverines (7-15, 2-9)

Upcoming games: Wednesday vs Wisconsin (+7), Saturday at Nebraska (+8)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

Michigan has lost five straight and 10 of the past 11 games. The Wolverines are also expected to lose the following nine games to end the regular season. This will be a different program next season with all of the drama surrounding this coaching staff and its players.

Big Ten Power Rankings listed out

Purdue (-1600) Illinois (+1500) Wisconsin (+1600) Michigan State (+7500) Nebraska (+30000) Northwestern (+25000) Maryland (+100000) Minnesota (+50000) Penn State (+100000) Iowa (+100000) Rutgers (+100000) Indiana (+100000) Ohio State (+100000) Michigan (+100000)

*odds to win the B1G Ten regular season courtesy of DraftKings

Movement From Last Week:

Moving On Up: Illinois (No. 3), Nebraska (No. 7), Minnesota (No. 9), Penn State (No. 13)

Going Down: Wisconsin (No. 2), Northwestern (No. 5), Maryland (No. 6), Iowa (No. 8), Rutgers (No. 10), Indiana (No. 11), Ohio State (No. 12)