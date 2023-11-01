 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

1 (2).jpg
Callaway uses AI to create new Odyssey putter inserts
Michigan State v Michigan
College Football Week 10 College Football Player Props Opening Line Movement and Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
The Masters - Round One
Tiger in Cabo for PGA Tour event (and takes the stairs)

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_savorikashit_231101.jpg
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_231101.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
nbc_pftpm_waltandersonv2_231101.jpg
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

1 (2).jpg
Callaway uses AI to create new Odyssey putter inserts
Michigan State v Michigan
College Football Week 10 College Football Player Props Opening Line Movement and Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
The Masters - Round One
Tiger in Cabo for PGA Tour event (and takes the stairs)

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_savorikashit_231101.jpg
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_231101.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
nbc_pftpm_waltandersonv2_231101.jpg
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83

  
Published November 1, 2023 07:11 PM
University of Kentucky vs Indiana University

College Basketball: Indiana coach Bobby Knight yelling and pointing during game vs Kentucky at Freedom Hall. Louisville, KY 12/7/1994 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X47514 )

Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball has died. He was 83.

Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

The Hall of Famer cared little what others thought of him, choosing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” to celebrate his 880th win in 2007, then the record for a Division I men’s coach.

He was nicknamed “The General” and his temper was such that in 2000 it cost him his job at Indiana. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck.

His critics fumed relentlessly about his conduct, but his defenders were legion. There was this side of Knight as well: He took pride in his players’ high graduation rates, and during a rule-breaking era he never was accused of a major NCAA violation.