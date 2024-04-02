 Skip navigation
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey

  
Published April 2, 2024 03:17 PM
Chris Mack

Xavier Musketeers head coach Chris Mack calls out a play in the first half of the NCAA Big East Conference basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. 020318 Xavier

Sam Greene/Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

CHARLESTON, S.C. — College of Charleston has hired former Louisville coach Chris Mack as its men’s coach after its last coach in Pat Kelsey left to take the Cardinals job.

Athletic director Matt Roberts said that Mack agreed to a five-year contract to take over the program.

Mack made the NCAA Tournament nine times in 12 full seasons as coach at Xavier and Louisville. Mack’s time with the Cardinals ended in January 2022 when he was dismissed with the team at 6-8. Mack had been suspended the first six games of the season by Louisville, which said he violated school guidelines in his firing of one-time Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio.

Mack has not coached since then.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be the next men’s basketball head coach at the College of Charleston,” Mack said in a statement. “I’m more motivated than any coach in the country, and Cougar Nation is going to get my absolute best.”

The Cougars went to the past two NCAA Tournaments as Coastal Athletic Association Tournament champions under Kelsey. They fell in the opening round to Final Four bound Alabama, 109-96.

Kelsey, on social media, called it a “great day for the College of Charleston as a new era arrives.” Kelsey said he and Mack are lifelong friends, “and I know the city will absolutely love him. He is a phenomenal basketball coach and a connector.”

Roberts said school leaders wanted someone who was a proven winner who shared the vision of championship basketball. “Chris Mack will undoubtedly continue the high level of success that our students, alumni, donors and community deserve,” he said.

Mack and Louisville were No. 1 for two weeks during the 2019-20 season, finishing 24-7 and 15-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

At Xavier, Mack’s teams reached four Sweet 16s and made an Elite Eight appearance in 2017.