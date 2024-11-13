 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Washington at Penn State
UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner’s doping case is already decided in court of public opinion, Italy’s tennis chief says
UCLA Bruins
UCLA is riding a revived rush offense during a three-game winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tourismirelandgalwayep8_241113.jpg
Explore the best golf courses in Galway, Ireland
nbc_dls_crawfordint_241113.jpg
Crawford: Klay’s GS return a remnant of ‘old NBA’
nbc_dls_spoelstramistake_241113.jpg
Miami’s loss to Detroit will ‘haunt’ Spoelstra

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Washington at Penn State
UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner’s doping case is already decided in court of public opinion, Italy’s tennis chief says
UCLA Bruins
UCLA is riding a revived rush offense during a three-game winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tourismirelandgalwayep8_241113.jpg
Explore the best golf courses in Galway, Ireland
nbc_dls_crawfordint_241113.jpg
Crawford: Klay’s GS return a remnant of ‘old NBA’
nbc_dls_spoelstramistake_241113.jpg
Miami’s loss to Detroit will ‘haunt’ Spoelstra

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Chloe Kitts available for No. 1 South Carolina after sitting out a game due to academic suspension

  
Published November 13, 2024 04:03 PM
Chloe Kitts

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) dribbles the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Blaze/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts is available to play after missing the top-ranked Gamecocks’ last game due to an academic suspension.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said everyone, including Kitts, would be ready to play when the team opens its home season against Coppin State.

Kitts was held out of South Carolina’s 71-57 victory over then-No. 9 N.C. State in Charlotte due to what the team said was an “academic policy issue.”

Staley said in a statement that Kitts has made strides athletically and academically. While she could not play against the Wolfpack, “we’re incredibly proud of her progress,” Staley said.

Kitts is a 6-foot-2 junior forward from Oviedo, Florida, who averaged 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in South Carolina’s 38-0 national championship season a year ago.

Kitts started the team’s season-opening 68-62 win over Michigan in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, leading the Gamecocks with 19 points and 14 rebounds.