 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sarah Adam
Sarah Adam bids to be first woman on U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby team
al_rumayyan_1920_saudi23.jpg
Report: Head of LIV could face $74M lawsuit for ‘malicious intent’
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pft_buffalosnow_240117.jpg
Buffalo bracing for more snow in Divisional Round
nbc_pff_sfvsgb_240117.jpg
Top impact players in Packers-49ers
nbc_pff_bufvskc_240117.jpg
Top impact players in Chiefs-Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sarah Adam
Sarah Adam bids to be first woman on U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby team
al_rumayyan_1920_saudi23.jpg
Report: Head of LIV could face $74M lawsuit for ‘malicious intent’
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pft_buffalosnow_240117.jpg
Buffalo bracing for more snow in Divisional Round
nbc_pff_sfvsgb_240117.jpg
Top impact players in Packers-49ers
nbc_pff_bufvskc_240117.jpg
Top impact players in Chiefs-Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clark moves up career scoring list as No. 2 Iowa defeats Wisconsin

  
Published January 16, 2024 11:44 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, moving into fourth place on the all-time NCAA Division I women’s basketball scoring list, to help No. 2 Iowa beat Wisconsin 96-50 on Tuesday night.

Clark now has 3,306 career points and passed Baylor’s Brittney Griner (3,283 points) on the all-time list with the first of two free throws with 7:02 left in the first half.

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 30.9 points per game, missed her first four shots and didn’t have a field goal in the first nine minutes of the game. But she finished 8 of 18 from the field, 6 of 14 in 3-pointers.

Kate Martin had 16 points and Sydney Affolter had 12 for the Hawkeyes (18-1, 7-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak to 15 games.

Wisconsin (8-9, 1-6) was within 21-17 in the second quarter before the Hawkeyes went on a 13-0 run. The Badgers fought back to within 40-28 later in the quarter, but Martin and Clark hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 34-second stretch in the final two minutes of the quarter as Iowa led 46-30 at halftime.

The Hawkeyes, who had 25 assists on 29 field goals, made 15 3-pointers.

Serah Williams had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Badgers.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers kept pace with the Hawkeyes for the first 13 minutes before foul trouble mounted. Wisconsin was called for 11 first-half fouls, sending Iowa to the free-throw line 13 times. That helped the Hawkeyes pull away. Wisconsin was called for 25 fouls in the game.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes were without injured sophomore Hannah Stuelke, so coach Lisa Bluder went with a post-by-committee of starter Sharon Goodman, Addison O’Grady and A.J. Ediger. The three combined for 15 points and nine rebounds. Iowa swept the season series with the Badgers and has a 29-game winning streak in the all-time series.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Minnesota on January 23.

Iowa: At No. 18 Ohio State on Sunday.