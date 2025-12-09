How to watch No. 13 Illinois vs. Ohio State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 15 Rankings and Streamers
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e3fd5b0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5669x3189+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F5a%2F20%2F5b8fb4c64d14aeb8f55aa5a95faf%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2189800550
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Teams, format and how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists

Top Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 15 Rankings and Streamers
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/e3fd5b0/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5669x3189+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F5a%2F20%2F5b8fb4c64d14aeb8f55aa5a95faf%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2189800550
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Teams, format and how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists

Top Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch No. 13 Illinois vs. Ohio State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

  
Published December 9, 2025 10:50 AM

Tonight on Peacock, the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten men’s college basketball thriller at 7:30 PM. Tonight’s game marks the 195th meeting between the two programs whose storied rivalry dates back to 1915. Illinois leads the all-time series 112-82, including the last three meetings against the Buckeyes.

See below for additional information on tonight’s Illinois vs Ohio State matchup and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Illinois:

Illinois (7-2) defeated Tennessee 75-62 on Saturday. The Volunteers were ranked No. 13. at the time, giving Illinois its second win over an AP-ranked opponent this season. Four players finished in double-digits for the Fighting Illini.

Freshman guard Keaton Wagler and junior center Tomislav Ivisic both scored 16 points. Senior guard Kylan Boswell added 15, and freshman forward David Mirkovic finished with 10 points.

Ohio State:

The Buckeyes (7-1) are coming off an 86-82 win against Northwestern on Saturday. Brandon Noel — a fifth-year forward — scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 7 boards in the win. Senior guard Bruce Thornton finished with 17 points and 10 assists, recording his fifth career double-double. Freshman forward Amare Bynum added 11 points and 5 rebounds, while junior forward Devin Royal finished with 10 points.

How to watch No. 13 Illinois vs Ohio State:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 9
  • Where: The Jerome Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
  • Time: 730 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Arizona
Arizona takes No. 1 in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, Iowa State up to No. 4, Gonzaga into top 10
Arizona took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday, a reward for a perfect start to the season that includes a quartet of wins against ranked foes, including a lopsided victory over Auburn last weekend.

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

Sign up here to get access to our NBC Sports on Peacock Channel as well as all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover. Eligible students can sign up to receive a special Peacock student discount offer for $2.99/Month.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.