How to watch No. 13 Illinois vs. Ohio State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Tonight on Peacock, the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten men’s college basketball thriller at 7:30 PM. Tonight’s game marks the 195th meeting between the two programs whose storied rivalry dates back to 1915. Illinois leads the all-time series 112-82, including the last three meetings against the Buckeyes.

See below for additional information on tonight’s Illinois vs Ohio State matchup and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Illinois:

Illinois (7-2) defeated Tennessee 75-62 on Saturday. The Volunteers were ranked No. 13. at the time, giving Illinois its second win over an AP-ranked opponent this season. Four players finished in double-digits for the Fighting Illini.

Freshman guard Keaton Wagler and junior center Tomislav Ivisic both scored 16 points. Senior guard Kylan Boswell added 15, and freshman forward David Mirkovic finished with 10 points.

Ohio State:

The Buckeyes (7-1) are coming off an 86-82 win against Northwestern on Saturday. Brandon Noel — a fifth-year forward — scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 7 boards in the win. Senior guard Bruce Thornton finished with 17 points and 10 assists, recording his fifth career double-double. Freshman forward Amare Bynum added 11 points and 5 rebounds, while junior forward Devin Royal finished with 10 points.

How to watch No. 13 Illinois vs Ohio State:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, December 9

Tonight, Tuesday, December 9 Where: The Jerome Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

The Jerome Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio Time: 730 PM ET

730 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

