No. 20 Tennessee’s Cade Phillips will have shoulder surgery and miss rest of season

  
Published December 9, 2025 11:47 AM
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
December 7, 2025 12:00 AM
Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette and Matt McCall round up some of the top headlines from a busy Saturday in college basketball.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee junior forward Cade Phillips will miss the rest of this season and have surgery to repair his left shoulder.

Coach Rick Barnes said the Volunteers will miss Phillips on the court and the forward is disappointed not to play. But Barnes said it’s essential that Phillips get healthy. The shoulder issue has been a recurring problem, and Tennessee will be applying for a medical redshirt for Phillips.

“Cade did all he could to play through this injury as long as possible,” Barnes said. “We love Cade and we’ll do everything we can to support him.”

Phillips started nine of 10 games for the 20th-ranked Volunteers (7-3). He was averaging 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds a game while shooting 65.4% from the floor. The 6-foot-9, 221-pound Phillips had been wearing a brace trying to protect his shoulder. He has played 61 games over three seasons at Tennessee.