College Basketball Best Bets, March 13: Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines

Vaughn Dalzell projects his favorite Big Ten tournament bet for the Wednesday slate.

Michigan vs Penn State (-6.5): O/U 150.5

Penn State needed a win over Maryland at home to get the higher seed and face Michigan in the first round and they did just that, while looking determined I might add.

Since Feb. 21, Penn State has been ranked 44th in the nation compared to Michigan at 218th, per Barttorvik. The Nittany Lions own a top-50 offense in that span, while the Wolverines’ defense ranks 269th.

These teams met Jan. 7 on a neutral court in Philadelphia and Penn State won 79-73. Michigan held a 14-point lead at one point, but Penn State used a massive second half to pull away (52-36).

Penn State is 0-4 on neutral courts this year after playing VCU, Butler, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech -- all contenders to make the NCAA tournament. Michigan went 1-3 on neutral courts with a win over Stanford and losses to Florida, Memphis, and Texas Tech.

Both have played quality neutral-court games, but these two teams are not on the same level. The Nittany Lions offense shouldn’t have many issues scoring in this game, so take Penn State -6.5 at -110 odds out to -7.5.

Pick: Penn State -6.5 (1u)

Season Record: 67-59 (53.1%) +2.3 units

CBB Futures In My Pocket:

Risk 2u: UConn to win the Big East Tournament (-135)

1u: Houston win the National Championship (+700)

1u: UConn to make the Final Four (+110)

1u: Duke to win the ACC Tournament (+180)

1u: Iowa State to make the Final Four (+550)

1u: South Florida to win the AAC Tournament (+500)

1u: Illinois to win the Big Ten Tournament (+500)

1u: Morehead State to win the OVC Tournament (+105)

1u: Samford to win the SoCon Tournament (+155)

1u: Stetson and Vermont Conference Parlay (+103)

1u: Toledo to win the MAC Tournament (+340)

0.1u: Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament (+5000)

