 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open
Kaufman, Kisner to host Friday’s ‘Happy Hour’ from par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
‘Churn’ rate on pace with what officials expected at signature events
Zach_Edey.jpg
How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxbigmomentsbirmv4_240312.jpg
Best SX moments from Arlington Round 9
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240312.jpg
IMSA heads to Sebring for the Twelve Hours
nbc_rfs_saquontoeagles_240312.jpg
Barkley may be ‘overdrafted’ after joining Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open
Kaufman, Kisner to host Friday’s ‘Happy Hour’ from par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
‘Churn’ rate on pace with what officials expected at signature events
Zach_Edey.jpg
How to watch Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxbigmomentsbirmv4_240312.jpg
Best SX moments from Arlington Round 9
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240312.jpg
IMSA heads to Sebring for the Twelve Hours
nbc_rfs_saquontoeagles_240312.jpg
Barkley may be ‘overdrafted’ after joining Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Basketball Best Bets, March 13: Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines

  
Published March 12, 2024 07:01 PM
Illinois could be Big Ten's 'sleeper' in March
March 4, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Illinois' current odds of winning the Big Ten tournament and why Ohio State could be a fun flier to consider.

Vaughn Dalzell projects his favorite Big Ten tournament bet for the Wednesday slate.

Michigan vs Penn State (-6.5): O/U 150.5

Penn State needed a win over Maryland at home to get the higher seed and face Michigan in the first round and they did just that, while looking determined I might add.

Since Feb. 21, Penn State has been ranked 44th in the nation compared to Michigan at 218th, per Barttorvik. The Nittany Lions own a top-50 offense in that span, while the Wolverines’ defense ranks 269th.

These teams met Jan. 7 on a neutral court in Philadelphia and Penn State won 79-73. Michigan held a 14-point lead at one point, but Penn State used a massive second half to pull away (52-36).

Penn State is 0-4 on neutral courts this year after playing VCU, Butler, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech -- all contenders to make the NCAA tournament. Michigan went 1-3 on neutral courts with a win over Stanford and losses to Florida, Memphis, and Texas Tech.

Both have played quality neutral-court games, but these two teams are not on the same level. The Nittany Lions offense shouldn’t have many issues scoring in this game, so take Penn State -6.5 at -110 odds out to -7.5.

Pick: Penn State -6.5 (1u)

Season Record: 67-59 (53.1%) +2.3 units

CBB Futures In My Pocket:

Risk 2u: UConn to win the Big East Tournament (-135)
1u: Houston win the National Championship (+700)
1u: UConn to make the Final Four (+110)
1u: Duke to win the ACC Tournament (+180)
1u: Iowa State to make the Final Four (+550)
1u: South Florida to win the AAC Tournament (+500)
1u: Illinois to win the Big Ten Tournament (+500)
1u: Morehead State to win the OVC Tournament (+105)
1u: Samford to win the SoCon Tournament (+155)
1u: Stetson and Vermont Conference Parlay (+103)
1u: Toledo to win the MAC Tournament (+340)
0.1u: Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament (+5000)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mentions
Michigan Wolverines
Penn State Nittany Lions
College Basketball VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell