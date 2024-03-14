College Basketball Best Bets, March 14: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Vaughn Dalzell breakdowns Ohio State versus Iowa in the BigTen Tournament.

Ohio State (-2) vs Iowa: O/U 155.0

Ohio State continues as one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten earning five wins over the past six games since Jake Diebler took over as head coach.

In Iowa’s last seven games, the Hawkeyes are 4-3 with three double-digit losses and three wins of at least six points (one OT win).

While Iowa was trending in the right direction with wins over Penn State and Northwestern, an embarrassing no-show at home versus Illinois was a sour way to wrap up the regular season.

The Big Ten Tournament is in Minnesota this year and while the location changes, let’s not forget the difference between Iowa and Ohio State when it comes to neutral court games.

Ohio State beat Alabama, Santa Clara, UCLA, and West Virginia for a perfect 4-0 neutral court record this year compared to Iowa’s 2-1 record with wins over Florida A&M and Seton Hall (lost by 12 vs Oklahoma).

With Diebler, OSU has not played a neutral court with him, but they were able to 2-1 on the road to close the season after 17-straight road losses under Chris Holtmann.

Give me Ohio State on the ML at -115 odds on FanDuel out to -135. I sprinkled OSU at +5000 to win the Big Ten Tournament, as well as Illinois (+500).

Sadly, Illinois and Ohio State ended up on the same side of the bracket and could play each other in the quarterfinals, but it’s everyone against Purdue at this point.

Pick: Ohio State ML (1u)

Season Record: 68-61 (52.7%) +0.37 units

CBB Futures In My Pocket:

Risk 2u: UConn to win the Big East Tournament (-135)

1u: Houston win the National Championship (+700)

1u: UConn to make the Final Four (+110)

1u: Duke to win the ACC Tournament (+180)

1u: Iowa State to make the Final Four (+550)

1u: South Florida to win the AAC Tournament (+500)

1u: Illinois to win the Big Ten Tournament (+500)

1u: Morehead State to win the OVC Tournament (+105)

1u: Samford to win the SoCon Tournament (+155)

1u: Stetson and Vermont Conference Parlay (+103)

1u: Toledo to win the MAC Tournament (+340)

0.1u: Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament (+5000)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.