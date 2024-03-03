College Basketball Best Bets, March 3: UConn vs Seton Hall, Ohio State vs Michigan

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite Sunday bets, including Michigan at Ohio State, UConn hosting Seton Hall and Indiana visiting Maryland.

Michigan at Ohio State (-11): O/U 143.5

Michigan beat Ohio State, 73-65, earlier this season at home -- a game we were on Michigan. Since then, the Wolverines are 1-11 in the last 12 games, while the Buckeyes are 5-7, but trending in the right direction lately.

Michigan led 37-28 at half of that game and I expect more points in this matchup. In the last three games, the Wolverines allowed 37, 47, and 41 points in the first half (41.6 1H PPG), while the Buckeyes permitted 37, 32, and 42 first half points over the same span (37.0 1H PPG).

I liked both teams’ first half team totals, so I opted for the first half total Over 67.5 at -118 odds on FanDuel rather than picking a side. I’d play to 69.5 for 1 unit.

With Michigan getting its leading scorer back and Ohio State finding its stride, back the first half over and look for a second-half spread as a live bet.

Pick: 1H Over 67.5 (1.5u)

Indiana at Maryland (-9): O/U 135.0

These two met back in December and were totally different teams. Indiana won, 63-53, and jumped out to 40 first half points on Maryland at home.

Since February 10th, Indiana is 125th in offensive net rating and 1-4 over a five-game stretch. The Hoosiers scored 25, 26, 31, 33, and 38 points in the first halves of those games.

While Indiana has scored 30-plus in three straight, two of those three teams ranked outside the top 150 in defensive efficiency. Maryland is only 2-4 in the last six games since Feb. 10th, but rank 20th in defense during that span and 10th overall since the start of February.

The Terps are the top rebounding team at home in conference play and own a top-three defense, while Indiana is 2-6 in road play and shoots 30% from three (285th) with rebounding ranks outside the top 200. I expect Indiana to have a lot of one-and-dones out the gate.

This is the Terps’ final home game of the season and senior night. Give me Indiana First Half Team Total Under 29.5 at -115 odds down to 28.5 on DraftKings.

Pick: Indiana 1H Team Total Under 29.5 (1u)

Seton Hall at UConn (-15): O/U 139.0

UConn can clinch the Big East regular season title with a win today as heavy home favorites, I expect the Huskies to come out and dominate.

The Huskies lost at Seton Hall, 75-60, earlier in the season. UConn led 20-10, then Seton Hall came back and controlled the rest of the game. Seton Hall led 34-29 at half and I expect a little role reversal today.

This is the final home game of the season for UConn and the final road game of the year for Seton Hall. The Huskies are 15-0 at home and the Pirates are 5-5 on the road with the 199th-ranked offense, 325th turnover percentage (20.4%), and 29.2% three-point percentahe (29.2%).

This atmosphere should be rocking early, so I laid the -8.5 at -110 odds with UConn in the first half and grabbed Seton Hall’s first half Team Total Under 28.5 at -112 odds on FanDuel. I’d go out to -10 for UConn and 27.5 for Seton Hall.

Pick: Seton Hall 1H Team Total Under 28.5 (1u), UConn -8.5 (1.5u)

Season Record: 59-47 (55.6%) +7.22 units

