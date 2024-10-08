 Skip navigation
DePaul coach Doug Bruno on medical leave with assistant Jill Pizzotti taking over as interim coach

  
Published October 8, 2024 02:07 PM
Doug Bruno

Depaul head coach Doug Bruno instructs his team against U of L during their game at the Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 12, 2023.

Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal/Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

CHICAGO — DePaul women’s basketball coach Doug Bruno will be away from the team indefinitely after he suffered a medical incident last month, the school announced.

The 73-year-old Bruno is at home recovering and will return to the team when he’s able. Jill M. Pizzotti has assumed the role of interim head coach.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer has won 786 games at DePaul and competed in 26 NCAA Tournaments. His teams reached the Sweet 16 four times. He’s currently 10th among all active Division I women’s basketball coaches for career wins.

This will be his 50th year coaching overall. He has 39 at DePaul and also eight at Loyola Chicago and three with the Chicago Hustle, a women’s pro team that played from 1978-81.

The Blue Demons have an exhibition game on Oct. 18 and open the regular season on Nov. 6.