Florida A&M moving on from coach Robert McCullum after seven seasons and 133 losses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M University is moving on from basketball coach Robert McCullum after seven seasons.

Florida’s only public historically Black university announced that it will not renew McCullum’s contract, which expires at the end of June.

McCullum went 67-133 during his tenure with the Rattlers, including a 53-61 mark in conference play. The team finished 6-23 this past season. McCullum was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2021.

“I want to thank Coach McCullum for his dedication to FAMU and our basketball student-athletes,” athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said in a statement. “He has led this program with integrity and has positively influenced countless young men, both players and coaches. We wish Coach McCullum and his family the very best in the future.”

The school will form a committee to conduct a national search for FAMU’s next head coach.