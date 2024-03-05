 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Columbia v Dartmouth
Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union
Illinois v Maryland
College Basketball Best, March 5: Illinois vs Purdue, Florida vs Alabama, UNC vs ND
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s 25 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2024 NFL Combine

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_james_240304.jpg
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
nbc_yahoo_giannis_240304.jpg
Giannis fueling Bucks’ recent turnaround
nbc_yahoo_vassell_240304.jpg
Vassell’s fantasy basketball value climbing lately

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Columbia v Dartmouth
Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union
Illinois v Maryland
College Basketball Best, March 5: Illinois vs Purdue, Florida vs Alabama, UNC vs ND
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s 25 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2024 NFL Combine

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_james_240304.jpg
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
nbc_yahoo_giannis_240304.jpg
Giannis fueling Bucks’ recent turnaround
nbc_yahoo_vassell_240304.jpg
Vassell’s fantasy basketball value climbing lately

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info

  
Published March 5, 2024 01:23 PM

Conference championship week is upon us, and the Big Ten figures to have one of the most competitive and exciting tournaments in the country. Along with three true contenders that boast major star power, there are teams looking to solidify their NCAA Tournament standing as well as underdogs hoping to make a magical run to the title at Target Center in Minneapolis this week.

The whole shebang starts Wednesday with a Round 1 double-header on Peacock. First, No. 12 seed Purdue takes on No. 13 Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. EST (pre-game coverage begins at 6) for the right to play No. 5 Nebraska. About 25 minutes after that game ends, No. 11 Minnesota faces No. 14 Rutgers, with the winner moving on to play No. 6 Michigan.

Storylines abound for this electric week. Can Caitlin Clark and Iowa win their third straight conference title? Will we get rubber matches between the Hawkeyes and No. 1-seeded Ohio State and/or No. 3-seeded Indiana after both series split in the regular season? Could a team such as Nebraska or Maryland go on a surprising streak?
'No guarantees' in Big Ten women's tournament
Zora Stephenson, Meghan McKeown and Robbie Hummel preview the matchups and players to watch in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis.

Only time will tell on these questions. In the meantime, see below for all the information you need on the event.

What is the schedule for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament 2024?

The tournament takes place between Wednesday, March 6, and Sunday, March 10. The action tips off on Peacock with those two first-round games on Wednesday night. Thursday will see four second-round games. The top four seeds – No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Indiana and No. 4 Michigan State – do not see the court until Friday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played Saturday afternoon, and the final tips off at 11 a.m. on Sunday in order to allow time for the NCAA Tournament selection process and show.

What is the full bracket for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament 2024?

The 14-team structure of the Big Ten makes for an intriguing bracket. The bottom four teams make up the first round and must win six games to take the conference championship. On the other end of things, the top four seeds only have to play four games and get plenty of time to watch their potential opponents.

In between, you have interesting dynamics. For example, No. 5 Nebraska and No. 6 Michigan get to play lower-seeded opponents than teams such as No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Illinois, but the higher-seeded Cornhuskers and Wolverines do not find out their opponent until the night before their games.

For more information on broadcast schedule and potential matchups, here is the full bracket:

2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament bracket

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament winners by year

Here is a list of each Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament champion:

YearChampionScoreRunner-upMost Outstanding Player
2023Iowa105–72Ohio StateCaitlin Clark, Iowa
2022Iowa74–67IndianaCaitlin Clark, Iowa
2021Maryland104–84IowaDiamond Miller, Maryland
2020Maryland82–65Ohio StateAshley Owusu, Maryland
2019Iowa90–76MarylandMegan Gustafson, Iowa
2018Ohio State79–69MarylandKelsey Mitchell, Ohio State
2017Maryland74–64PurdueBrionna Jones, Maryland
2016Maryland60–44Michigan StateShatori Walker-Kimbrough, Maryland
2015Maryland77–74Ohio StateLexie Brown, Maryland
2014Nebraska72–65IowaRachel Theriot, Nebraska
2013Purdue62–47Michigan StateDrey Mingo, Purdue
2012Purdue74–70NebraskaBrittany Rayburn, Purdue
2011Ohio State84–70Penn StateJantel Lavender, Ohio State
2010Ohio State66–64IowaJantel Lavender, Ohio State
2009Ohio State67–66PurdueJantel Lavender, Ohio State
2008Purdue58–56IllinoisFahKara Malone, Purdue
2007Purdue64–52Ohio StateKatie Gearlds, Purdue
2006Ohio State63–60PurdueBrandie Hoskins, Ohio State
2005Michigan State55–49MinnesotaKristin Haynie, Michigan State
2004Purdue59–58Penn StateShereka Wright, Purdue
2003Purdue67–65Ohio StateShereka Wright, Purdue
2002Indiana75–72Penn StateHeather Cassady, Indiana
2001Iowa75–70PurdueCara Consuegra, Iowa
2000Purdue71–63Penn StateHelen Darling, Penn State
1999Purdue80–76IllinoisStephanie White, Purdue
1998Purdue59–49Penn StateAndrea Garner, Penn State
1997Iowa63–56IllinoisAngela Hamblin, Iowa
1996Penn State71–69PurdueAngie Potthoff, Penn State
1995Penn State68–63Ohio StateMissy Masley, Penn State

Iowa has won the tournament the last two years, with Clark twice taking home Most Outstanding Player honors. Maryland has been the most successful team of the last decade, though, with five championships and two runner-up finishes. Brenda Frese is a scary coach to see in a survive-and-advance setting.
There is no discounting Clark’s accomplishments
Provide all the context you want, but nothing can disqualify what Caitlin Clark did to pass Pete Maravich as NCAA basketball’s all-time scoring leader.

Purdue has by far the most Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament championships with nine but has not won the event since 2013. Behind them, three teams are tied in second, as Maryland, Iowa and Ohio State all have five. The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes, as the top two seeds in this year’s tournament, are especially primed to move into sole possession of second place on the list with another championship.

Penn State won the first two Big Ten tournaments in 1995 and 1996 but have not scaled the mountaintop since. Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin are all looking for their first tournament victories in the Big Ten.