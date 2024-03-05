How to watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info

Conference championship week is upon us, and the Big Ten figures to have one of the most competitive and exciting tournaments in the country. Along with three true contenders that boast major star power, there are teams looking to solidify their NCAA Tournament standing as well as underdogs hoping to make a magical run to the title at Target Center in Minneapolis this week.

The whole shebang starts Wednesday with a Round 1 double-header on Peacock. First, No. 12 seed Purdue takes on No. 13 Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. EST (pre-game coverage begins at 6) for the right to play No. 5 Nebraska. About 25 minutes after that game ends, No. 11 Minnesota faces No. 14 Rutgers, with the winner moving on to play No. 6 Michigan.

Storylines abound for this electric week. Can Caitlin Clark and Iowa win their third straight conference title? Will we get rubber matches between the Hawkeyes and No. 1-seeded Ohio State and/or No. 3-seeded Indiana after both series split in the regular season? Could a team such as Nebraska or Maryland go on a surprising streak?

Only time will tell on these questions. In the meantime, see below for all the information you need on the event.

What is the schedule for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament 2024?

The tournament takes place between Wednesday, March 6, and Sunday, March 10. The action tips off on Peacock with those two first-round games on Wednesday night. Thursday will see four second-round games. The top four seeds – No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Indiana and No. 4 Michigan State – do not see the court until Friday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played Saturday afternoon, and the final tips off at 11 a.m. on Sunday in order to allow time for the NCAA Tournament selection process and show.

What is the full bracket for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament 2024?

The 14-team structure of the Big Ten makes for an intriguing bracket. The bottom four teams make up the first round and must win six games to take the conference championship. On the other end of things, the top four seeds only have to play four games and get plenty of time to watch their potential opponents.

In between, you have interesting dynamics. For example, No. 5 Nebraska and No. 6 Michigan get to play lower-seeded opponents than teams such as No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Illinois, but the higher-seeded Cornhuskers and Wolverines do not find out their opponent until the night before their games.

For more information on broadcast schedule and potential matchups, here is the full bracket:

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament winners by year

Here is a list of each Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament champion:

Year Champion Score Runner-up Most Outstanding Player 2023 Iowa 105–72 Ohio State Caitlin Clark, Iowa 2022 Iowa 74–67 Indiana Caitlin Clark, Iowa 2021 Maryland 104–84 Iowa Diamond Miller, Maryland 2020 Maryland 82–65 Ohio State Ashley Owusu, Maryland 2019 Iowa 90–76 Maryland Megan Gustafson, Iowa 2018 Ohio State 79–69 Maryland Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State 2017 Maryland 74–64 Purdue Brionna Jones, Maryland 2016 Maryland 60–44 Michigan State Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Maryland 2015 Maryland 77–74 Ohio State Lexie Brown, Maryland 2014 Nebraska 72–65 Iowa Rachel Theriot, Nebraska 2013 Purdue 62–47 Michigan State Drey Mingo, Purdue 2012 Purdue 74–70 Nebraska Brittany Rayburn, Purdue 2011 Ohio State 84–70 Penn State Jantel Lavender, Ohio State 2010 Ohio State 66–64 Iowa Jantel Lavender, Ohio State 2009 Ohio State 67–66 Purdue Jantel Lavender, Ohio State 2008 Purdue 58–56 Illinois FahKara Malone, Purdue 2007 Purdue 64–52 Ohio State Katie Gearlds, Purdue 2006 Ohio State 63–60 Purdue Brandie Hoskins, Ohio State 2005 Michigan State 55–49 Minnesota Kristin Haynie, Michigan State 2004 Purdue 59–58 Penn State Shereka Wright, Purdue 2003 Purdue 67–65 Ohio State Shereka Wright, Purdue 2002 Indiana 75–72 Penn State Heather Cassady, Indiana 2001 Iowa 75–70 Purdue Cara Consuegra, Iowa 2000 Purdue 71–63 Penn State Helen Darling, Penn State 1999 Purdue 80–76 Illinois Stephanie White, Purdue 1998 Purdue 59–49 Penn State Andrea Garner, Penn State 1997 Iowa 63–56 Illinois Angela Hamblin, Iowa 1996 Penn State 71–69 Purdue Angie Potthoff, Penn State 1995 Penn State 68–63 Ohio State Missy Masley, Penn State

Iowa has won the tournament the last two years, with Clark twice taking home Most Outstanding Player honors. Maryland has been the most successful team of the last decade, though, with five championships and two runner-up finishes. Brenda Frese is a scary coach to see in a survive-and-advance setting.

Purdue has by far the most Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament championships with nine but has not won the event since 2013. Behind them, three teams are tied in second, as Maryland, Iowa and Ohio State all have five. The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes, as the top two seeds in this year’s tournament, are especially primed to move into sole possession of second place on the list with another championship.

Penn State won the first two Big Ten tournaments in 1995 and 1996 but have not scaled the mountaintop since. Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin are all looking for their first tournament victories in the Big Ten.

